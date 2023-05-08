Basketball star Ray Allen, 47, receives degree from UConn

The two-time NBA champion said his children inspired him to finish school.

Former NBA star Ray Allen returned to the University of Connecticut on Sunday to receive a degree nearly 30 years after leaving the school for a professional basketball career.

As ESPN reports, Allen attended the commencement ceremony for the class of 2023 on the Storrs campus at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The 47-year-old Hall of Famer received a bachelor’s degree in general studies four years after his No. 34 jersey was retired, Boston.com reports.

Allen told The Hartford Courant, “It’s never too late to learn.”

The two-time NBA champion said his children inspired him to finish school. His daughter, Tierra Allen, was the first in the family to graduate from college, according to Allen.

“She inspired me because I saw her graduate and now my kids see me graduate,” he told The Courant about Tierra, a former Quinnipiac University volleyball player.

During the COVID pandemic and lockdown, Allen became serious about finishing his degree.

“I started my college career in September 1993 and due to a few distractions along the way, I have officially completed my degree,” Allen posted to his Instagram account on May 7.

As an undergraduate at Storrs from 1993-96, Allen averaged 19 points during his three seasons at UConn, according to ESPN. He left after his junior year to enter the NBA Draft. His career includes stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. During his time with the latter two teams, he won two NBA championships, WFSB reports.

Allen was selected as an NBA all-star 10 times. In September 2018, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA, according to WFSB.

“I’m so thankful for everyone in my life that encouraged me, and inspired me to continue to pursue my degree. What a lovely day it was!” Allen’s IG post continued.

IG user @swalkerwil wrote, “Magical day! Congratulations on all your hard work and for being a living example that its NEVER too late accomplish your goals! May God to continue to bless you abundantly. You did THAT!”

User @jgelf wrote, “Oh my goodness Ray, this is fantastic! Congratulations to you on your degree and more importantly, thank you for being a positive role model for all those, young and old, who are paying attention.”

Instagram user @shaqandme said Allen is an inspiration “for all the young people who graduated alongside you.”

UConn shared several photos on Facebook of Allen at the ceremony and captioned the post “Thumbs up for our guy earning his degree!”

