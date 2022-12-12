Missy Elliott receives honorary degree from Norfolk State University

The Grammy winner was celebrated during the commencement address to the fall graduates.

Hip-hop superstar Missy Elliott was awarded an honorary doctorate from Norfolk State University.

The Grammy winner was celebrated during the commencement address to the fall graduates on Dec. 10, 10 On Your Side reports.

“Two time Doctorate “Dr. Elliott” I am so Grateful,” Elliott gushed in a Twitter post. “May your Journey be Successful/ Fearless/ Determined to be the BEST!” she continued.

Missy Elliott performs onstage at Something in the Water – Day 2 on April 27, 2019, in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Elliott served up a 10-minute inspirational message at the ceremony in which she urged graduates of the HBCU to pick friends who “match your energy” as they pursue personal and career goals.

“I am proud of y’all and y’all should be proud of y’all self,” Elliott said. “Now I want y’all to look at each other and say ‘you already won,’” she continued, the outlet reports.

“Let ’em know. There ain’t no winning. You already won. Y’all could have been doing anything else these last few years. Y’all could have been wild and out, but y’all decided to finish the course, and that’s major,” the Portsmouth native said.

Elliott also gave back to the community on Saturday when she reportedly gifted $20,000 to the university.

In October, Elliott had a street named after her and Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared Oct. 17 as “Missy Elliott Day” in the state. The honor came when the Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted to rename McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”

“As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music,” said Youngkin of Elliott, 10 On Your Side reported. “She is the American dream!”

In 2021, the rapper was immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, theGrio reported. Her placard is located in front of the famed Amoeba Records on Hollywood Boulevard.

At the time, Elliott commemorated the achievement via Instagram, writing: “I am so Humbly Grateful??? #hollywoodwalkoffame???????, Elliot wrote. “I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT!”

She added, “If I hadn’t I may not be receiving these accolades today… So that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right round the corner!” she continued. “I Thank God for fans like you all who have supported me from Day 1 just know that I am Humbly GRATEFUL.”

