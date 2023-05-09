Derek Jeter and wife welcome first baby boy, his ‘lil man!!!’ into the world
The newborn is the couple's fourth child. His three sisters are River Rose, age 17 months; Story Grey, age 4; and Bella Raine, age 5.
Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, have welcomed their fourth child together — and first boy — the retired New York Yankees great announced on social media.
The Jeters’ new addition arrived May 5 and they named him Kaius Green Jeter, People reports. According to nameberry.com, an online baby name generator, Kaius is a male name of Latin origin that means “rejoice.”
“Welcome to the world lil [email protected],” the five-time World Series champion, 48, wrote Monday Instagram. Derek Jeter also changed his bio to read, “Sleep-deprived father of four.”
The newborn joins the couple’s three other children — daughters River Rose, age 17 months; Story Grey, age 4; and Bella Raine, age 5. In February, the Hall of Famer discussed being a “girl dad” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
“It’s controlled chaos is the best way to put it,” said the 2000 World Series MVP, People reports. “It’s school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick — and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.”
An Instagram post that Hannah Jeter shared of the couple at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “The Captain” — the ESPN docuseries about her husband — is receiving fresh comments from those reacting to the birth of his fourth child. IG user @angelgilpin wrote, “What a gorgeous couple- & congrats on the new addition to your already-beautiful family. May God continue to bless you.”
In the comments section of Derek Jeter’s post about his baby boy’s arrival, the Talkin Yanks Instagram account called Kaius a “Future Yankee.”
“The world was blessed with a jeter jr !! Can’t wait to see him on the field,” commenter, @jkarlss wrote. “He’s got a great coach.”
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!