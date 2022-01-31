Da Brat and girlfriend BB Judy are expecting their first child

Da Brat and her girlfriend, Kaleidoscope Hair Studio founder Jesseca "BB Judy" Dupart, confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday.

Da Brat is about to be Da Mama.

The Chicago rapper also known as Shawntae Harris and her girlfriend, Kaleidoscope Hair Studio founder Jesseca Dupart, also known as BB Judy, shared a joint message on their Instagram pages to start the week on Monday.

The message included pics of Harris holding Dupart’s stomach while folding her hands in the shape of a heart.

“We are EXTENDING the family,” the couple wrote along with an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Missy Elliott and Yandy Smith were among the admirers who congratulated the couple in the comments section of their joint IG post.

It’s been about two years since Da Brat and BB Judy told the world that they were dating, confirming years of speculation about their relationship status.

The duo went IG official in 2020 when BB Judy gifted the So So Def pioneer with a Bentley for her birthday, as theGrio reported previously.

“Her birthday is 4•14, but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait,” BB Judy wrote in the caption of an early 2020 IG post. “It’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it.”

BB Judy also celebrated the distribution expansion of her Kaleidoscope Hair Studio products business on Monday.

“2022 is full of blessings. We now can be found in THOUSANDS MORE locations,” she wrote in a separate IG post. Those locations include Walmart, Target, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS and Sally Beauty, according to BB Judy.

