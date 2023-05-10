Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard reveals the ‘Widen the Screen’ initiative and its objective for Black media

The following is a transcript of the video below.

Loading the player...

Marc Lamont Hill [00:00:07] Hey, everybody. I’m here with Marc Pritchard. We’re talking about the P&G “Widen the Screen” initiative. Can you tell us what that’s all about?

Marc Pritchard [00:00:14] Yeah, the “Widen the Screen” initiative is an expansive content creation and talent development and mentorship program to give Black creators the opportunity to be able to create great content. And that great content that can become great programming, to go on things like theGrio and go in other Black-owned companies, media companies, so we can expand the ecosystem of the Black media-owned and operated media market because it’s too small.

Marc Pritchard shares what it truly means to widen the screen. (Credit: theGrio)

Hill [00:00:41] Yes.

Pritchard [00:00:41] It needs to be a lot bigger. And so what we need is, is to create content, create programming, create advertising. And that’s why we partner with Byron Allen and theGrio and with Allen Media Group, so we can widen the screen, widen our view, and widen economic opportunity.

Marc Pritchard (right) discusses his plan of equity and representation with Marc Lamont Hill. (Credit: theGrio)

Hill [00:00:57] Well, we appreciate the initiative. We’re excited to see what comes from it.

Pritchard [00:01:00] We’ll keep going.

Hill [00:01:00] Thank you.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!