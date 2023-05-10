Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on importance of truth in journalism in times of division in education

The following is a transcript of the video shown below.

Marc Lamont Hill [00:00:07] Everyone we are honored to have with us is U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, sir. So great. So great to have you.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona [00:00:13] I’m ready. I’m ready to party at theGrio here, man. This is the spot. Happy to be here.

Hill [00:00:17] This is the spot. And I will let you get to the party. But I had to at least have you here for a second. What does it mean for us to have events like this?

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said right now that truth in both education and journalism is critically important. Cardona attended Byron Allen Presents A Seat at the Table, the Allen Media Group founder and CEO’s gala that followed the White House Correspondents’ dinner on April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Screengrab: Byron Allen Presents A Seat at the Table)

Cardona [00:00:24] You know, just a celebration. I mean, tonight is really about a celebration of journalism and the profession of reporting the truth. And so what we saw there and what we get to do here is just kind of titles aside, just enjoy each other’s company and celebrate. I think it’s a powerful thing and I’m so glad we’re able to do it. I know for several years we weren’t able to do it, through the pandemic. So it’s so good to see everyone dressed up, flossed out, having fun and partying.

Hill [00:00:52] Now that’s beautiful. But before you go, I got to ask you, though, you know, the representation in the media matters on all kinds of levels right now. So much is happening in education all over the country. How important at this moment is it for for us to have the right stories told?

Cardona [00:01:05] You know, it’s critically important. You know, education has become one of those issues where some try to use it to create division. So the truth matters. The truth is that, you know, our kids have gone through so much and that, you know, we’re working to try to make sure that we get them back academically, mental health. Get them prepared for the jobs that are coming, but also be honest about what the challenges are. And I think, you know, I think we owe that to our families to, you know, to our students to report the truth: what’s working, but also how they still need a lot of support. So critically important. And now as we make our way past the pandemic to have truth in journalism, which is such an important thing.

Hill [00:01:48] So you are now officially off the clock.

(L-R) Marc Lamont Hill and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona discuss truth and education on April 29, 2023 at the Byron Allen Presents A Seat at the Table gala. (Screengrab: Byron Allen Presents A Seat at the Table)

Cardona [00:01:51] Alright! Thank you.

Hill [00:01:52] Good to see you.

Cardona [00:01:52] All right, brother.

