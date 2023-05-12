Rihanna celebrates 5 years of Savage X Fenty with NSFW campaign

The campaign, which features Rihanna wearing black Savage X Fenty separates in an office-like setting, is her first while visibly pregnant.

In case you forgot, Rihanna isn’t just an award-winning working mom, entertainer, and style icon — she’s also a billionaire boss. In the latest campaign for her popular lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, now celebrating its fifth successful year, the mogul puts a new spin on “casual Fridays.” Posing in an office copy room amid a flurry of paper, the bad girl is dressed only in a black lace bralette and branded boy shorts paired with sky-high heels. “Y’all ever wonder what working at Savage X is like?” an Instagram caption winkingly asks of the NSFW ensemble.

Rihanna is seen May 5 in New York City. The entertainer and entrepreneur is celebrating five years of Savage X Fenty. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“Told ya we had somethin’ Xtra special dropping today,” read the caption on another of the brand’s Instagram posts. “Ur final bundle is here & she’s errything. Oh, and the pic is nice too. 😝 Get ya self the bundle! Available in-stores & on the site now. 🖤”

In addition to the lingerie set, Rihanna’s latest campaign features yet another bundle; it is believed to be the first in which the megastar appears visibly pregnant. Building upon her now-iconic maternity style, Rihanna once again proudly shows off her baby bump as fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of her second child with A$AP Rocky.

While she isn’t the first to model for Savage X Fenty while pregnant, Rihanna’s appearance in the new campaign has unsurprisingly reignited calls for a maternity line from her already uber-inclusive lingerie brand. And with a rumored “Fenty Kids” line on the way, it may not be too far-fetched to think there may already be one in the works.

“Now if she drops a maternity line while pregnant that would definitely go crazy,” a commenter speculated. “Sis we need [a] SAVAGE maternity bra PLEAAASE I know you can drop a fire maternity line !!” wrote another.

Of course, Rihanna currently has another big project in the works, so we won’t hold our collective breath waiting for the next addition to her growing retail empire. As for her Savage X Fenty office attire, all we can say is don’t try this at work.

