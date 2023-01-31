Get ready for more Fenty babies, Rihanna trademarks ‘Fenty Kids’

The Jan. 20 filing includes clothing intended for sell under “goods and services.”

Loading the player...

Your whole family could potentially sport Fenty soon.

Rihanna has reportedly trademarked “Fenty Kids.” According to iHeart Radio, the Jan. 20 filing includes clothing intended for sell under “goods and services.” Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade LLC — through which she owns the motifs for a slew of other businesses, including beauty and fragrance — filed the trademark.

The news of this latest venture may come as no surprise to some. Since stepping into motherhood last May following the birth of her first child — a son with partner A$AP Rocky — the pop star and business mogul has expressed a growing interest in children’s apparel. In November, during a press pool for the release of Savage x Fenty Vol. 4, Rihanna told Vogue she wasn’t ruling out the idea.

Rihanna attends the “80th Annual Golden Globe Awards” on Jan. 10, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

“… It’s something I might do. We’ll see,” she said. “I would have so much fun with that. Anything in miniature is just so cute.”

Whether the birth of her child, of whom she recently released public photos, is the sole inspiration for Fenty Kids is unknown. It wouldn’t be the first time her motherhood journey has inspired a clothing collection. Savage x Fenty Sport came about while she was pregnant and realized firsthand how much of a “sport” a woman’s everyday life is, especially while carrying a child.

“I was inspired by the everyday. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” Rihanna told Vogue.

For now, there are not a lot of details about this new trademark. However, we know the singer is busy gearing up for her Feb. 12 Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna generated buzz for the upcoming performance with the release of three separate collections. The Savage x Fenty “Game Day” collection features 17 limited edition items, including hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, beanies, boxers, caps and a bandana. The NFL merch collection is a collab between Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and the streetwear brand, Mitchell & Ness. There is also a football-themed Fenty Skin collection.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.