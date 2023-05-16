Country singer Jimmie Allen loses talent team after sexual assault allegations

The multi-platinum musician was sued for false imprisonment, sexual battery and assault.

Loading the player...

The agency and management company of country music star Jimmie Allen have suspended him amid a sexual assault and battery lawsuit filed against the star, Variety reports.

“We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him,” a spokesperson for UTA, Allen’s former agency, told the outlet.

Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Allen’s publicist at Full Coverage Communications has also parted ways with the Grammy-nominated artist after his former manager accused him of rape, sexual assault and harassment, according to a Variety investigation published on May 11.

The woman is identified only as “Jane Doe” in the legal docs filed in Tennessee federal court. Over the course of 18 months as Allen’s day-to-day manager, she claims he repeatedly abused and harassed her.

According to Variety, the lawsuit states Allen made it clear that the “Plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct.”

Allen claims his sexual relationship with “Jane Doe” was consensual. In a statement, per Variety, he called her allegations “false” and “extremely damaging.”

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen’s statement said, WRDE Coast TV reports.

Allen claims their sexual relationship “lasted for nearly two years” and during that time, the woman never “accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

In addition to the sex trafficking allegations, Jane Doe is suing the multi-platinum musician for false imprisonment, sexual battery, assault and emotional distress.

Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. The couple filed for divorce in April, both citing irreconcilable differences. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The lawsuit names Allen and his former music management company, Wide Open Music, where “Jane Doe” worked as his daily manager, WRDE Coast TV reports.

In a statement, the woman’s attorney said, “We intend to show that Wide Open Music knew that Allen had a history of questionable behavior around women but did nothing to safeguard our client as she embarked upon her first professional job out of college.”

The lawsuit comes weeks after Allen filed for divorce from his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, 27, on April 28 after nearly three years of marriage. Two hours later, Gale responded with her own filing. They both cite irreconcilable differences in their legal docs, according to People.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Gale took to her Instagram stories recently to reveal the sex of their forthcoming third child. “My baby boy” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Hours after Allen’s sexual assault lawsuit made international headlines, his music label, BBR Music Group, pumped the brakes on all promotional work, according to Variety.

A spokesperson from The Familie, the California-based management firm Allen worked with, also responded to the scandal, saying the company “decided to suspend management activities with Jimmie Allen effective immediately.”

According to Variety, amid Allen’s legal controversy, the CMA Fest in Nashville dropped the singer from their June lineup as well.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!