Eddie Murphy circling ‘Pink Panther’ reboot

The film is set to be the first of its kind in the franchise, teaming up Inspector Clouseau with the animated Pink Panther in a live-action/CG project.

Eddie Murphy may be the next “Pink Panther” star! According to recent reports, the Emmy Award-winning performer is in talks to join an upcoming “Pink Panther” film from MGM.

Should Murphy join the project, he would be starring as the iconic Inspector Clouseau, per The Hollywood Reporter. The popular franchise traditionally follows this character as he hunts for a coveted Pink Panther jewel. The films were also known for the animated Pink Panther character that appeared in the opening credits, a character that went on to star in his own animated shows.

The new film will be the first of its kind, a live-action/CG hybrid that sees the inspector teaming up with the animated Pink Panther, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the project is still in its developmental stages, filmmaker Jeff Fowler (“Sonic the Hedgehog”) is attached as director, with Chris Bremner writing the script.

Fans may remember the reboot films of the early 2000s, which saw Emmy winner Steve Martin take on the role of Clouseau. In the first film, Martin starred opposite Beyoncé, which was her fourth film role at the time.

Murphy is fresh off his big win at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he took home the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Presented by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis, Murphy became the fifth Black person ever to receive the award.

