Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers star in ‘The Perfect Find’ trailer

The upcoming romantic comedy based on the book of the same name is set to hit Netflix next month.

Netflix dropped the trailer for the rom-com “The Perfect Find” starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, and announced it would air starting June 23.

Gabrielle Union as Jenna and Keith Powers as Eric in “The Perfect Find.”

Credit: Alyssa Longchamp/Netflix © 2023

The charming trailer wastes no time introducing viewers to Gabrielle Union’s character Jenna, who is seen trying to “get back at it” by taking another stab at her successful career in fashion and love. Jenna encounters a major roadblock in her comeback plans, however, when she hits it off with her younger coworker (Powers) who just so happens to be her boss’ son.

“As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance,” the official film description details. In the trailer, set to Victoria Monét’s “We Might Even Be Falling in Love,” fans get a glimpse at the two attempting to navigate their feelings for each other.

“This is reckless” Jenna warns in the clip. “This affects my career, how I move through the world, how I’m respected, how I’m regarded.” See the trailer below:

Speaking to People, Union opened up about playing Jenna and how she was able to connect to the role.”

“I’ve been Jenna time and time and time again in my adult life, a woman hitting rock bottom and having to find her way back to herself, with her soul and scruples intact,” she told the outlet. “I’ve also dated younger guys and experienced all the good, bad, ugly,” and indifferent that comes with that.”

“The Perfect Find” is based on the 2016 book of the same name by Tia Williams.

