Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey star in ‘The Color Purple’ trailer

The highly anticipated "bold new take" on the story is a film version of both the iconic book and the popular musical adaptation of the same name.

“The Color Purple” trailer has arrived! Fans have finally gotten a glimpse of the highly anticipated “bold new take” on the beloved story starring Fantasia, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and others.

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Alice Walker novel of the same name. Barrino, who makes her major motion picture debut and who leads the film as Celie (Whoopi Goldberg’s character in the original film), took on the role in 2007 during the musical’s first Broadway run.

The trailer kicks off with Young Celie (Phylicia Mpasi) and her sister Nettie (“The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey). Fantasia’s rendition of the famed 11 o’clock number from the musical, “I’m Here,” underscores the trailer, which introduces the supporting cast, including Colman Domingo as Mister, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, as well as H.E.R. (Squeak) and Corey Hawkins (Harpo).

(Left to right) Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson promote “The Color Purple” during the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation on April 25, 2023, at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bailey’s Nettie narrates at the end of the trailer, “Dear Celie, we are more than just kings and queens. We are at the center of the universe.” Check out the trailer below:

As theGrio previously reported, Brooks reprises the role of Sofia in the film after starring in the 2015 Broadway revival of the musical alongside Tony winner Cynthia Erivo. Oprah Winfrey, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 1985 for originating the role of Sofia, joins the film as a producer alongside Steven Spielberg (who directed the original film), Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

“The Color Purple” is scheduled to premiere Dec. 25 in North American theaters and beginning on Jan. 18, 2024 internationally.

