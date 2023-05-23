LL Cool J to reprise ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ role in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

"NCIS: Los Angeles" aired its series finale last week after 14 years on CBS, with LL Cool J appearing throughout the entire run.

Loading the player...

LL Cool J is returning to “NCIS.” After playing Sam Hanna on “NCIS: Los Angeles” for 14 seasons, the actor is officially set to appear in the third season of “NCIS: Hawai’i” in a recurring capacity.

LL Cool J attends a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) made what was thought to be his final appearance as Sam Hanna in the series finale of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which aired Sunday, May 21, on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. In a surprise appearance, however, he appeared in last night’s season two finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” per Deadline.

Executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber shared in a statement regarding LL Cool J’s involvement in the upcoming third season of the series, “All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three.”

LL Cool J took to Instagram with the announcement as well, writing to his followers, “Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!! Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @ncishawaiicbs team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season.”

As Deadline reported, “NCIS: Los Angeles” ran for 14 years, with stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell staying with the series throughout the entire run. “NCIS: Los Angeles” is tied as the fifth longest-running primetime scripted series on CBS, behind hits such as “CSI” and “Criminal Minds.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!