Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce next Emmys

The "75th Primetime Emmy Awards" are set to air on Sept. 18 on Fox.

Fox and the Television Academy announced that Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the “75th Primetime Emmy Awards” in September.

Collins takes the reigns from Done+Dusted, which had been the producer of the ceremony since 2018, according to Variety. Hudlin Entertainment co-produced the show with Done+Dusted from 2020 to 2022. Collins will now oversee the ceremony with company colleagues Dionne Harmon, executive producer of all programming, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, senior vice president of specials.

Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted programming, said she is “excited” that Jesse Collins Entertainment is in the driver’s seat. “This year’s ceremony, steered by Jesse, Dionne, and Jeannae, promises a special evening honoring the incredible work of our peers and celebrating the wonderful past, present, and future of our medium,” Wallach said.

(L-R) Executive Producer Dionne Harmon and Showrunner-Executive Producer Jesse Collins attend the “2022 American Music Awards” on Nov. 20, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In keeping with the rotation that the Big 4 networks follow to take turns airing the ceremony, this year marks the first time that Fox has had it since 2019. A host has yet to be announced, and there is uncertainty about how the writers strike might impact the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Collins, Harmon and Rouzan-Clay jointly stated that they are “honored” to produce the Emmys and that they look forward to continuing “the legacy of amazing and unforgettable Emmy broadcasts that shine a light on some of the most amazing people in our industry.”

Jessie Collins Entertainment is one of the most successful producers of television events in recent memory. Collins and Harmon produced the 2021 Oscars, the “BET Awards,” the Grammys, the Golden Globes and the “American Music Awards.” Their credits also include the “Soul Train Awards,” BET Honors, UNCF’s “An Evening of Stars,” “Black Girls Rock! Awards” and the “BET Hip Hop Awards.”

Last year, the two won an Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) for “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” featuring Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

In addition, to live events, Jesse Collins Entertainment has also produced hit-scripted shows. The company produces several BET programs, including “The New Edition Story,” “The Bobby Brown Story,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “American Soul.”

Fox and the Television Academy are expected to announce nominations for the “75th Primetime Emmy Awards” on July 12, while the ceremony is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 18 on Fox.

