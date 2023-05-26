Police shoot 11-year-old who called 911 for help

The Mississippi boy, Aderrian Murry, is recovering after receiving a chest tube and being put on a ventilator. He reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.

The family of an 11-year-old Mississippi boy wants criminal charges filed against a police officer who shot the child after he called 911 for help.

Aderrian Murry is now on the road to recovery after being shot in the chest by Indianola Police Department Officer Greg Capers, who responded to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s residence, CNN reported.

Nakala Murry, Aderrian’s mother, said her son phoned the police out of concern for her safety when the enraged father of her other child showed up at her house at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Aderrian Murry, 11, was shot in the chest early Saturday by an Indianola Police Department officer who responded to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s home. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/CBS News)

The responding officer reportedly approached the front door with his gun drawn and demanded that everyone inside come out. Aderrian was shot “one to two minutes later” as he came around the corner of the hallway and entered the living room.

“I cannot grasp why,” Murry said, CNN reported. “The same cop that told him to come out of the house. [Aderrien] did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'”

Murry’s daughter and her 2-year-old nephew were also inside the home when the shooting occurred.

The mother recalled putting her hand on Aderrian’s wound to exert pressure as he “sang gospel songs and prayed while bleeding out.” She noted that Capers tried to help her, putting his hand atop hers in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

The medical staff was reportedly attentive after an ambulance arrived and transported her son to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he received a chest tube and was put on a ventilator. He reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver due to the shooting.

Aderrian was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The Indianola Board of Aldermen put Capers on paid administrative leave Monday amid the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation probe. The bureau said it is gathering evidence and will present its conclusions to the state attorney general’s office.

Attorney Carlos Moore said police body camera recorded the incident, but his request for the footage was denied because of “an ongoing investigation.” A nearby gas station may also have a recording.

Murry said that police informed her that her daughter’s father was arrested on Saturday but ultimately released because she had not reported him to the authorities.

An estimated 31 percent of people live below the poverty line in Indianola, a tiny town with a majority Black population that is about 100 miles north of Jackson.

Moore expressed his outrage at Capers’ continued employment with the police department, stating the city should be held accountable for harm to Aderrien.

“Aderrien came within an inch of losing his life,” Moore said, CNN reported. “It’s not OK for a cop to do this and get away with this. The mother asked Aderrien to call the police on her daughter’s father. He walked out of his room as directed by the police, and he got shot.”

