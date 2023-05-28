‘The Little Mermaid’ experiences coming to Disney Parks

The Halle Bailey-led remake of the beloved 1989 film “The Little Mermaid” premiered in theaters on Friday, May 26.

As “The Little Mermaid” hit theaters worldwide this week, Disney Parks announced that guests would be able to experience the world of Ariel and friends like never before.

A vibrant assortment of undersea-themed activities, treats and memorabilia, inspired by the live-action reimagining of Disney’s classic mermaid tale, will be available at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Paris beginning Friday, May 26.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hollywood Studios will offer guests a walkthrough exhibit featuring conceptual art depicting Ariel’s travels between sea and land. The walk will lead guests to a recreation of Prince Eric’s shoreside castle, where Ariel herself will be waiting for a meet-and-greet.

Unique mermaid-themed foods available to Hollywood Studios guests include a mango-guava-ginger milkshake topped with a seashell-shaped pineapple and a mango-flavored donut.

At Disneyland Resort, guests can find Ariel in a room decorated like the library of Prince Eric’s castle. When Ariel makes her journey to Disneyland Paris, she and her friends will join park guests in dancing and singing along to a musical number inspired by the film.

Disneyland Resort guests through May 29 will be able to try macarons designed to resemble a clam shell with a pearl inside, and strawberry cake bites with sea-inspired decorations.

Multiple Disney Parks locations will offer a purple-and-green bubble tea mixture of green tea, lemon juice, pineapple and guava, as well as many other one-of-a-kind treats inspired by the movie. Guests can also view a large sand art sculpture depicting Ariel, sponsored by Pandora Jewelry.

(L-R) Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Alan Menken attend the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The Halle Bailey-led remake of the beloved 1989 film The Little Mermaid premiered in theaters on Friday, May 26 and had a box office debut of $118 million, according to Deadline.

As theGrio previously reported, the remake is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will feature beloved songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

