Al Roker returns to ‘Today’ feeling ‘all good’ following knee replacement surgery

Fans and colleagues welcomed the veteran weatherman back after his medical hiatus due a total knee replacement on May 9.

After three weeks, Al Roker is back at work.

On Tuesday, May 30, dressed in a tan suit, the celebrated weatherman returned to his regular post at “Today” after undergoing a total knee replacement of his left knee on May 9.

Roker told co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and the viewing audience that it was good to see them following his three-week-long knee replacement journey. He demonstrated its new and improved mobility for Guthrie and Kotb and said he was “all good.”

Al Roker attends the Hudson River Park Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon at Current at Chelsea Piers on March 3, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Hudson River Park Friends)

“Mr. Roker, we are so happy to have you back in our studio,” Guthrie said. “Still have that new knee smell,” she joked.

Later, while cohosting the “Third Hour,” Roker explained his “involved” procedure.

“This was a more involved operation because they were taking a knee out and putting a knee in and putting some other stuff in,” he said.

Throughout Roker’s multi-decade reign in the spotlight, he has kept fans abreast of his health. Roker first had a knee replacement of the same knee in 2001 following an injury from a car accident, the Daily Mail reports. In 2016 he had his right knee replaced, and in 2019 he received a hip replacement.

“That said, it’s coming along well,” he said.

His colleagues were excited and in playful spirits. Cohost Craig Melvin asked what he did with his old knee, to which Roker replied, “I’m putting it on eBay.”

In a video posted on May 30 by “Today,” you can see fans outside the studio celebrating Roker’s return. Besides missing his coworkers’ smiling faces, the veteran broadcaster said he missed the “free food” the most. In the same video, after remarking that he can finally fill his empty seat beside her, Kotb said, “We love you, Al. Welcome back.”

During his recovery, Roker kept up camaraderie with his coworkers and fans through social media updates and video calls to “Today,” starting just a day post-surgery. In addition to a video of Roker walking on his new knee one day after surgery, Roker also posted another video expressing his gratitude.

“Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?” he captioned the post.

In a video call to “Today” five days later, on May 15, Roker updated fans further.

“Just been kind of hanging out. Just chilling out, not doing anything, which I know a lot of people find hard to believe,” he said.

In 2022, Roker had a hospital stint after developing blood clots in his lungs and legs and, for the first time in 27 years, missed being a part of CBS’ annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade coverage. When he returned in January 2023, his colleagues met him with an emotional welcome.

“I have missed you guys so much. You are like my second family, and it’s just great to be back,” he said at the time, adding jokingly, “and wearing pants.”

