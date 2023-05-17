Al Roker calls knee replacement “a bit of a bear”

He previously underwent a knee surgery in April 2022.

Al Roker is on the mend after having a total knee replacement over a week ago.

The beloved meteorologist checked in with TODAY on May 15 updating fans and his co-hosts on his progress since the May 9 procedure, NBC News reports.

Al Roker on stage as Keith Urban performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision,” Roker said in the video call.

The surgery was “a replacement of a replacement,” said Roker, so his doctors at New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery had to “take stuff out” and “put new stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear,” he explained on TODAY.

Roker previously underwent a knee replacement in April 2022, theGrio reported. He is currently home with his wife, Deborah Roberts, where he is “chilling” and “kind of hanging out,” Roker said on TODAY. His post-op treatment includes physical rehabilitation three days per week for “a few months,” he shared.

Roker was back on his feet and walking a day after surgery earlier this month, today.com reports. A video posted to his Instagram on May 10 shows Roker walking down the hospital hallway with a walker and a bandaged knee.

“Up and walking this morning on the #newknee,” he captioned the clip. “Wearing a negative pressure pump to help facilitate wound healing.”

Several of his Instagram followers congratulated him on the successful operation. Many users cited Roker as an inspiration for those in a similar situation but reluctant to undergo surgery.

IG user @elaine_thompson01 wrote, “…perhaps you can tell my mom it’s ok to have her knee surgery done.”

Another commenter, @ladybarton, added, “So proud of you. I have to get a new knee and I’m so afraid. You have helped me to get it done. Thank you so much.”

A third person, @thedivaskitchen, shared, “Been there TWICE…keep on walking, it’s painful, [but] it will help in the long run..you got this!!!.”

Roker announced on Instagram earlier this month that he will take a short break from TODAY while recovering.

“I’m hoping maybe sometime in the next two weeks to be back,” he said, NBC News reports. “And yes, I know, I’m not going to rush back before I have to.”

