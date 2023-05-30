Check out these Black-owned beauty supply stores

If you're looking for a beauty supply store in these five cities, we've picked out a few Black-owned places worth a visit.

We get it; finding the right beauty supply store can be a hassle. That’s why theGrio took the work out of it for you. We focused on a few cities across the country and made a list of stores you might like, looking in particular for Black-owned places with a mission to better the communities they are in.

This list isn’t exhaustive by any means, but it’s a place to get started if you’re not sure where to go in your city or if you’ve recently relocated. Let us know if you’ve got a favorite we should know about.

Finding the right beauty supplies can be easier if you first find the right store. (Photo: Adene Sanchez / Getty Images)

New York City

Zee Black Beauty Supply: You can find this store in the Bronx. It has a good variety of products, and usually advertises sales on its social media pages; you can follow Zee if you’re waiting to splurge until you’ve got the budget for it. And if you’re looking for something and don’t see it, there’s even a suggestion box, so you might see it on a return trip.

Jada’s Luxury Beauty Supply: This store in Elmont gets rave reviews online because of its owner, Jada, who keeps the place running smoothly. Jada’s not only provides a friendly store environment but also runs a blog with plenty of beauty tips. Check it out.

Eva’s Beauty Supply LLC: In addition to having a thriving store, Eva’s Beauty Supply has an amazing website with an entire section dedicated to deals. It also has fast shipping if you don’t have time to get to the store. We know how life can be in New York City; you don’t always have time to search the shelves.

Chicago

Jordan’s Beauty Supply: In addition to selling beauty products, Jordan’s Beauty Supply has been serving the community for decades and providing classes ranging from hair care to business management. If you’re looking for a place that gives back to the community, this is definitely it. Check out the class schedule as well as the beauty products on the website.

Lux Beauty Supply: This place is really one-stop shopping. Not only will you be able to find the beauty products you’re looking for but there’s also a nail salon. Check out the bundle deals if you’re interested in some pampering.

Black-owned beauty supply stores can help with regimens that are part of self-care. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Ice Beauty Supply: This store arrived in Chicago in 2019 and has already won people over because of its customer service. Ice Beauty Supply tries to stay up on the latest products too, so you should be able to find whatever it is that you’re looking for.

Atlanta

Zoet Beauty Supply: This store opened up in 2019 to serve the Black community in Atlanta. Owned by two Black women, the store hopes to “redefine the standard” of beauty care, according to its website. With only a few years in business, Zoet Beauty Supply is getting rave reviews online.

Atlanta Beauty Depot: Located in Smyrna, Atlanta Beauty Depot is a family-owned establishment. Because the owners started out small, they make it a point to stock their store with up-and-coming brands, because they want to help others who are just starting out. What a great way to practice the principle of paying it forward.

Aloire Beauty World: This beauty supply store in Chamblee opened in 2019 and has truly adapted to the different ways people began shopping in the wake of COVID-19. You can get Aloire supplies from Door Dash and can order for curbside or in-store pickup. The owner is focused on making sure customers feel safe and well-treated.

Some of the beauty supply stores offer online shopping, so you don’t have to be local to support them. (Photo: Getty/ LWA Dann Tardif)

Los Angeles

African Image Enterprise: For over three decades, African Image Enterprise has been serving the Black community in Los Angeles. Blending traditional African beauty care with modern trends, it is sure to have something for you. There’s a reason the business has flourished for as long as it has.

The Girl Cave LA: You can find this beauty supply store not only in Los Angeles but in Inglewood and Compton as well. The owner, Lia Dias, also owns a juice bar, is a former model and is definitely working to seize her success. This store is one to watch as it grows.

Pamper Beauty Supply: While this store is heading to a new location, you can still order online. The owners have plenty to offer, so once they finish the move, stop by and support them. A move is a complicated moment for any business, and we wish them luck.

Dallas

BPolished Beauty Supply: Located in Addison, this store is always telling its customers not to forget to “BPolished.” Gotta love a store with a catchphrase. Not only does BPolished have an excellent store for visiting in person, it also has an online catalog that is extensive and easy to use.

The inventory in some stores includes products for salons as well as for individuals. (Adobe Stock)

Mayvenn Beauty Lodge: Mayvenn is particularly known for its wigs, especially because Diishan Imira, the founder, wanted to create a store that could supply salons in the community with resources from within the community. You don’t have to be a professional hairstylist to appreciate Mayvenn’s products, but you can definitely point the professionals you know their way; Mayvenn will take care of them and you.

Shay-Shay Body & Hair: This store has the beauty supply products you need as well as a website that includes some tips and tricks. Check out Shay-Shay’s facial care tips and hair care demo.

Let us know if we missed any stores in these cities you think should have been included. And if your city wasn’t on this list, sound off and let us know where you go to meet your beauty supply needs.