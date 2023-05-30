‘SuperFest’: Roy Wood Jr. shares his love of big extravaganza’s and Byron Allen’s vision

The following is a transcript of a conversation between theGrio's John Kelley and comedian Roy Wood Jr.

Following the “Byron Allen Presents The Comedy & Music SuperFest, Allen Media Group’s John Kelley spoke with Roy Wood Jr.

John Kelley [00:00:00] You’re a part of that magic out there. As an artist, what does a show like this mean to you?

Ron Wood Jr. [00:00:04] It’s dope to be a part of a show like this? No. 1, to just be able to perform and be able to see all of these greats. People have to remember that so many of these comedians that are a part of this program, we’re out touring and doing our own thing so we don’t even get to see one another on a regular basis.

Like if I see Loni Love, it’s because we’re booked on the same show. If I’m working with Gary Owen, I see Kenan occasionally in New York, like just walking past each other because I just happened to be near 30 Rock, to be able to for the audience to have all of these different entertainers in one place and kind of have like this dope variety pack is cool. But for me it’s dope because it’s kind of like a class reunion in a way.

Kelley [00:00:46] Yeah, onestop shopping comedy and we got some nice music at it.

Wood Jr. [00:00:50] Yeah, Yeah. You know, I haven’t I’ve never seen I haven’t seen Earth, Wind & Fire live and it’s been at least 15 years. Like I would have to go back to when I was a radio intern in the early 2000s.

But, you know, to be able to see a lot of these music acts as well, because, you know, unless you’re in Vegas. Honestly, when are you going to get to see Boyz II Men live? Because I’m on the road the same way they’re on the road, you know.

And you know, Toni Braxton the same, you know? I was this close to seeing Toni when she still had her Vegas residency like 10, 15 years ago.

Kelley [00:01:26] Right.

Wood Jr. [00:01:27] She was at the Flamingo. Yeah. And I was performing across the street from the Flamingo. But every night that she had her show I had my show. So that’s that’s the issues that you can literally be across the street from somebody as great as Toni Braxton and as an entertainer … you don’t have the access to scheduling. It just never works out.

Kelley [00:01:46] How powerful is something like this? Byron says “it’s time that networks bring back superstars like this on a regular basis.” How special is that and what does that mean to a cat like you?

Wood Jr. [00:01:54] I think what Byron Allen has tapped into is just America’s desire to be entertained by the people that we love. You know, be a classic: jokes. Be a classic, you know: entertainment. I think there is a reason why in the midst of streaming and everybody in their phone swiping for this, that and the third — if you have great live entertainment — people will show up. Every single award show was proof of that.

And this is proof that you don’t have to have anything associated with the trophy or count down. No, “who’s the best?” It’s just a night of a bunch of dope performers doing the things that you’ve already known them for all in one place, all in one program.

And so I think this is what I hope to be: the rise of something that is every year. And then as the “Byron Allen and Roy Wood Junior Present The Comedy & Music Superstars Extravaganza.” I might add the word extravaganza in that way.

Kelley [00:02:54] You can build it up.

Wood Jr. [00:02:55] Yeah. Yeah. And Byron, if you need a partner, I don’t know if you need a partner and nothin’ like that; you probably don’t need a partner. But if you do.

“Byron Allen’s Presents The Comedy & Music SuperFest,” which was filmed in February, is currently streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and other platforms.

