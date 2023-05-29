Make memories this Memorial Day with ‘Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest’

From poignant moments to big laughs, “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest” is an event not to be missed.

When it comes to making memorable moments, Toni Braxton has always understood the assignment, and the songstress’ performance at “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest” is no exception.

When families across America tune in to the entertainment special on Memorial Day, they’ll see Braxton open her performance with a tribute to the country’s armed forces. It’s one of many meaningful moments that make the two-hour entertainment special the perfect way to end the holiday weekend.

Toni Braxton, center, and dancers salute America’s military during “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music Superfest” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Allen Johnson for theGrio)

“This is what we need right now [at] this time in our country, because the one thing that music does, it brings everybody together,” comedian Loni Love, who was in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the event, told theGrio. “And then, when you add a little bit of laughs, there’s something that everybody can feel good about. This is the type of show that we need right now, and it’s right on time.”

Arguably, it’s well past time to elevate the classic variety show and bring it back to American audiences and households. That’s exactly what Byron Allen aims to do with the Comedy & Music SuperFest, which features some of the biggest names in comedy.

Cedric The Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Gabriel Iglesias, Jodi Miller, Kenan Thompson and Roy Wood Jr. will showcase their comedy chops on stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Musical performances by Braxton, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Earth Wind & Fire, and John Legend bring the energy of the two-hour event even higher with special live renditions of new and timeless classics.

Enjoy all this and more as “Byron Allen Presents the Comedy & Music SuperFest” returns tonight, May 29, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT on theGrioTV Cable Network and fast channel — or catch it OnDemand beginning Tuesday, May 30, on theGrioTV Cable Network.

