TLC documentary to premiere June 3

The upcoming project features footage of the group in their twenties captured by Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins' camcorder.

The highly anticipated TLC documentary, “TLC Forever,” is premiering this weekend, chronicling the historic music group’s rise to fame and legacy.

“TLC Forever” arrives just in time for Black Music Month. The documentary features TLC members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, as they look back on their youth and early careers in the music supergroup. The group’s third member, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, died after a car accident in 2002.

“No matter what we went through, we never questioned the love,” Chilli reflects in the trailer, which features footage of the group throughout their meteoric rise in the ’90s. Despite massive success at their peak (85 million records sold, nine top 10 hits and more, per Variety), TLC also suffered from major setbacks in their career, including bankruptcy, internal disputes and personal struggles.

“They will go down in the history books of music,” Missy Elliott says in a confessional in the trailer of the clip before T-Boz teases at the end of the clip, “We still got a lot to do.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

The documentary features intimate footage of the trio in their youth, a lot of it captured by T-Boz on a camcorder she carried around with her throughout her twenties, the musician told Entertainment Weekly. “When I did that, I didn’t realize it would be worth so much to us later on,” she told the outlet. “I’m real thankful we got that footage, all of the great times we had together. To be able to watch it so many years later is such a blessing.”

As theGrio previously reported, on June 1, TLC will embark on the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour alongside other acts from the ’90s and early performers, including Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston.

“TLC Forever” premieres June 3 on Lifetime & A&E Networks.

