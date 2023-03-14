Now, this is going to be good. TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston to tour this summer
The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour kicks off June 1 in Alabama.
TLC and dancehall superstar Shaggy will hit the road this summer for the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour alongside special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
The trek across North America kicks off June 1 in Pelham, Alabama and wraps on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, PEOPLE reports. Other stops on the Hot Summer Nights Tour include Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and California.
TLC is expected to serve up its slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits from the ’90s and early aughts like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” and “No Scrubs.”
Shaggy’s Hot 100 songs include “Bombastic/In the Summertime,” “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me.”
Speaking with Billboard in a 2021 interview about the next generation of dancehall artists, Shaggy said: “I want the new generation to stream better than me because it boosts the genre and gives it a seat at the table.”
Shaggy continued, “It gives us some sort of presence where corporate wants to f–k with us. It helps the culture with tourism. It’s a big part of our economy. When you beat me, that’s when we’re forced to be reckoned with.”
In an Instagram post announcing the tour, Shaggy wrote, “This summer’s gonna be hot!”
TLC, Shaggy, Kingston and En Vogue will perform at most of the stops on the tour, but fans should check each concert date’s complete schedule to ensure that their favorite act is on the bill.
Presale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers until 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday. Visit Live Nation for more information.
Below is the full list of TLC and Shaggy’s Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour dates:
Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Jun. 3 – Miami – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park
Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Jun. 15 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage
Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only)
Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)
Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)
Jul. 7 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only)
Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)
