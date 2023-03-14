Now, this is going to be good. TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Sean Kingston to tour this summer

The Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour kicks off June 1 in Alabama.

Loading the player...

TLC and dancehall superstar Shaggy will hit the road this summer for the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour alongside special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The trek across North America kicks off June 1 in Pelham, Alabama and wraps on July 14 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, PEOPLE reports. Other stops on the Hot Summer Nights Tour include Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and California.

TLC is expected to serve up its slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits from the ’90s and early aughts like “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” and “No Scrubs.”

Shaggy’s Hot 100 songs include “Bombastic/In the Summertime,” “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me.”

Speaking with Billboard in a 2021 interview about the next generation of dancehall artists, Shaggy said: “I want the new generation to stream better than me because it boosts the genre and gives it a seat at the table.”

Shaggy continued, “It gives us some sort of presence where corporate wants to f–k with us. It helps the culture with tourism. It’s a big part of our economy. When you beat me, that’s when we’re forced to be reckoned with.”

In an Instagram post announcing the tour, Shaggy wrote, “This summer’s gonna be hot!”

TLC, Shaggy, Kingston and En Vogue will perform at most of the stops on the tour, but fans should check each concert date’s complete schedule to ensure that their favorite act is on the bill.

Presale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers until 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday. Visit Live Nation for more information.

Below is the full list of TLC and Shaggy’s Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour dates:

Jun. 1 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Jun. 3 – Miami – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Jun. 4 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Jun. 9 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jun. 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jun. 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Jun. 15 – Toronto – Budweiser Stage

Jun. 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jun. 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Jun. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun. 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun. 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Jul. 1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jun. 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (Shaggy only)

Jul. 3 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (TLC, Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 6 – Salt Lake City – Granary Live (Shaggy and Sean Kingston only)

Jul. 7 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul. 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul. 9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Jul. 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (TLC and Shaggy Only)

Jul. 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (TLC and Shaggy only)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!