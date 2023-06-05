The Fugees reunite for surprise performance

The group reunited over the weekend at Roots Picnic musical festival, where Lauryn Hill celebrated the 25th anniversary of her album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

Loading the player...

The Fugees fans got a major surprise over the weekend at the Roots Picnic festival. The popular music group reunited during Lauryn Hill’s set, with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel joining the singer onstage in an epic moment.

The reunited Fugees performed on Sept. 7, 2022, at Pier 17 in NYC in support of Global Citizen Live, a once-in-a-generation global broadcast event calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Hill was a headliner for this year’s festival, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning hit album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” The band, per Deadline, performed a six-song set featuring some of their greatest hits like “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

The performance itself is a rarity, as the band performed together only a handful of times over the past two years after their planned reunion tour was canceled due to the pandemic. The performance, Deadline reports, may very well be the last time the band performs together onstage due to Michel’s prison sentencing.

As theGrio previously reported, the rapper was found guilty of political conspiracy earlier this year and was convicted of all 10 counts in federal court, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

A jury convicted Michel in April of illegally funneling campaign contributions that came from a foreign source to President Barak Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. The jury also found that Michel illegally lobbied the Trump administration. Michel faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years, through the Wall Street Journal noted similar crimes often serve less time. Michel plans to appeal, his attorney told the Journal.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who produces and organizes Roots Picnic, took to Instagram with a celebratory post regarding the reunion performance.

The musician wrote in the post, “@MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting.”

Jean also shared a video of their performance to his Instagram, writing, “Some one just ask me was that really the fugees on stage at the #Rootspicnic Last night in Philly ……… and I replied “God is Great “ @mslaurynhill.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!