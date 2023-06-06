Chaka Khan, Chuck D and D-Nice to appear at annual Prince convention, Celebration 2023

The entertainer's estate announced the full lineup for the event honoring Prince, which starts Thursday at Paisley Park in Minnesota, featuring performances, panels and unreleased music.

Prince’s estate has announced the full lineup and schedule for Celebration 2023, an annual convention honoring the late musician-singer-songwriter. Chaka Khan, Chuck D and D-Nice are among the acts slated to appear.

The four-day celebration, from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11, will feature performances, panel discussions, lectures and dance parties in celebration of the enduring legacy of Prince. The event takes place at Paisley Park, the Minneapolis facility where the superstar lived and recorded.

L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s friend and former lawyer who is involved in the planning for Celebration 2023, said he is thrilled that the “When Doves Cry” singer’s legacy is continuing.

Prince performs in 2007 at the Super Bowl XLI halftime show in Miami Gardens, Florida. The late music superstar’s estate has announced the full lineup and schedule for Celebration 2023, an annual convention honoring him. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“Prince was and remains the greatest artist of all time,” McMillan said. “We are honored to gather yet again to celebrate Prince and his legacy at Paisley Park this year with many who knew him up close or adored him from afar.”

Khan, a longtime friend and collaborator with Prince, is scheduled for a one-on-one conversation on Friday about her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, as well the 25th anniversary of her album, “Come 2 My House,” which was recorded at Paisley Park.

On that same day, Chuck D, frontman of Public Enemy, is set to join DJ D-Nice and Doug E. Fresh to discuss Prince’s complex, multi-layered relationship with hip-hop. The Source magazine is co-presenting this panel with Paisley Park.

D-Nice, known best lately for his Club Quarantine, is scheduled to host a dance party later Friday evening. Former Prince collaborator DJ Rashida is slated to lead a dance party in tribute to Prince and recently deceased Tina Turner at Club 3121 on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Stokley, lead singer of Mint Condition, and Sounds of Blackness are slated to give live performances.

Throughout the entire weekend, exclusive unreleased music and video performances of Prince will be played for attendees.

The full schedule for Celebration 2023 is available on the event’s website, as are general admission tickets and VIP passes. Links and information on hotel lodging are also available at the site.

