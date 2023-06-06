Run-DMC headlines hip-hop’s 50th anniversary concert at Yankee Stadium in what will likely be the group’s final show

"Hip-Hop 50 Live" is scheduled to take place on hip-hop's birthday, Aug. 11, in the Bronx, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, DJ Kool Herc, and more.

A star-studded concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, in August, according to Live Nation. Run-DMC will headline the event in what will likely be the group’s final show.

“Hip-Hop 50 Live” is scheduled for Aug. 11 to commemorate “the day it began,” when DJ Kool Herc hosted a party in the Bronx known as the beginning of hip-hop culture. Run-DMC’s set is listed as “Bottom of the 9th …The Walk Off,” implying that this could be the final show by the legends.

Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell, who organized the original party back in 1973, will be part of the “Pillars of Hip-Hop” set of the show. Other hip-hop pioneers like Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, and The Sugarhill Gang are also slated to participate in the special segment.

(Left to right) Recording artists Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during “DirecTV Super Saturday Night” co-hosted by Mark Cuban’s AXS TV on Feb. 6, 2016, at Pier 70 in San Francisco. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for DirecTV)

In addition to Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Ice Cube were also announced as co-headliners. The announcement stated that surprise guests are expected to join the rappers during their performances. T.I., Fat Joe, Common, EPMD, Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah and Lupe Fiasco A$AP Ferg are also on the bill.

The concert will also feature a “Queens of Hip-Hop” set, with performances by Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Trina, with more guests likely to join them. Battlecat, Clark Kent, Mannie Fresh and Marley Marl are listed to give D.J. sets throughout the event.

Run-DMC co-founder Darryl “DMC” McDaniels dropped hints in January that he and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons would put the group to bed once and for all with one last concert this year. McDaniels told Rock The Bells that he and Simmons could not continue without DJ Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell, who was killed on Oct. 30, 2002.

“There’s enough life left for both of us,” McDaniels said. “We can’t be Run-DMC without Jay.”

Presale tickets for “Hip Hop 50 Live” become available at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday via Ticketmaster. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday.

