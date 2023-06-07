Ayo Edebiri stars in ‘Bottoms’ high school comedy trailer

The raunchy high school film premiered earlier this year at SXSW Film Festival to rave reviews.

Get ready for a new high school comedy! Ayo Edebiri stars in “Bottoms,” an R-rated, lesbian comedy film inspired by “Fight Club” premiering later this summer in theaters.

The trailer takes viewers right into the world of “Bottoms,” written by the film’s co-star Rachel Sennott and director Emma Seligman. Edebiri and Sennott star as queer teen friends Josie and PJ, who in an attempt to lose their virginities to cheerleaders, start a school fight club.

The official logline per Variety reads, “Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.” Watch the trailer for the film here.

Ayo Edebiri accepts the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The film first debuted at SXSW Film Festival this year, earning rave reviews from critics. Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Dominczyk and Marshawn Lynch fill out the cast alongside Edebiri and Sennott. The two leads previously worked together on “Ayo and Rachel Are Single,” a TV mini-series that aired on Comedy Central.

The film comes during a landmark year for Edebiri, whose breakout role as Sydney Adamu in Hulu’s “The Bear” earned her an Independent Spirit Award, as well as a Critics’ Choice Award nomination.

She also voices Missy Foreman-Greenwald on Netflix’s hit animated series “Big Mouth,” and plays Ayesha Teagues, the sister of Quinta Brunson’s Janine Teagues in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Later this year, she will voice April O’Neil in the upcoming animated film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

“Bottoms” premieres Aug. 25 in theaters.

