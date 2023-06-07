Keyshia Cole biopic coming to Lifetime

Cole is making her acting debut, portraying herself in a dramatization of her life that will premiere on June 24.

Lifetime will release a biopic on R&B singer Keyshia Cole. The network will premiere “Keyshia Cole: This is My Story” on June 24.

Cole will have her hands all over the project, starring in the film as herself and serving as executive producer, according to Billboard. The film will mark Cole’s professional acting debut. In the trailer for the film, Cole explains why she decided to tell her story on screen.

“As a young girl, I survived so many different situations,” Cole says in the trailer. “I always wanted to make a movie about my life.” The film follows the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter’s “early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship,” as the description states.

Actor Debbi Morgan will portray Cole’s mother, Frankie Lons, in the film. The “Sent From Heaven” singer explained in the trailer that her mother’s recent death sparked her determination to make the movie. “After my mom passed, I wanted to do something to show my love,” Cole continues in the trailer.

Cole said her mother’s passing presented an extra emotional challenge while she reenacted her life on film.

“Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me a chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect,” Cole said. “I miss her every day, and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film.”

