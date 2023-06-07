Deion Sanders’ roster grows as Nate Robinson’s son signs with Colorado

As a 2023 prospect, Nahmier Robinson will join the Buffaloes this fall, following in the football footsteps of his dad and his grandfather, Jacque Robinson.

Nahmier Robinson, son of former NBA all-star Nate Robinson, announced Friday that he is joining Deion Sanders‘ roster at the University of Colorado, The Seattle Times reports.

The young Robinson follows in the football footsteps of his father and grandfather, Jacque Robinson, who both played for the University of Washington. Nahmier Robinson will join the Buffaloes this fall. Like his father, the three-star defensive back excels in basketball and football. Nate Robinson played football and basketball at Washington, according to Athlon Sports.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches his team warm up prior to an April game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. One of the newest additions to his squad, it was announced recently, is Nahmier Robinson, son of Nate Robinson. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

As per Athlon Sports, Nahmier Robinson is ranked No. 205 among cornerbacks in the country and No. 48 among players in Washington.

On Twitter, he posted a composite of himself wearing the Colorado Buffaloes football team uniform and captioned the post: “Once in a lifetime opportunity right here couldn’t pass this up,” along with the hashtags “#Committed @CoachBox6 @DeionSanders.”

In his post, commenter Dave Nelson wrote, “Welcome to the Black & Gold young Mr. Robinson!! I think that, pound for pound, your Dad was the strongest NBA player ever. Incredible vertical lift too. I hope his battle with kidney disease is going all in his favor. Welcome to Boulder and Sko’ Buffs!”

Last year, Nate Robinson announced his battle with renal failure and spoke about undergoing treatment in an interview with Playmaker.

“I wouldn’t trade it [kidney disease] for the world. This is my story, and this is my journey,” the NBA champion told Playmaker at the time. “I’m going to be a living testimony to other kids and people around the world – they can get through something like this, and they’re not alone.”

Nahmier Robinson will join Colorado as a preferred walk-on. He also had a PWO offer from the University of Washington, The Seattle Times reported, and a scholarship offer from Portland State.

He spent his initial high school years at Rainier Beach but finished his senior season at Skyline, where he tallied 11 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and 31 tackles, per Saturday Outwest.

“Robinson has some of the best ball skills in this class, with a number of interceptions and take-aways over the last couple of years,” 247Sports analyst Brandon Huffman wrote on the site.

Huffman also noted that the young athlete “has tremendous instincts and ability to read the quarterback and break on the ball and break up passes.”

