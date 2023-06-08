Andre Léon Talley’s legendary ‘sanctuary’ is for sale

The late fashion icon’s home in White Plains, New York, is officially on the market and features some glamorous decor.

For the last 18 years of his life, Andre Léon Talley, one of fashion’s greatest icons, lived in the quaint suburbs of White Plains, New York. Far from the hustle and bustle of New York City, Talley once described the 3,600-square-foot home as his “sanctuary” from the public eye. Since his untimely passing last year, the former Vogue creative director’s home is now on the market for $1.25 million as reported by The New York Times.

André Leon Talley sitting in front of his home for a 2021 UGG campaign. (Screenshot: UGG/YouTube)

Sitting on a private road renamed “Honorary André Leon Talley Way,” the central-hall, colonial-style home holds 11 rooms. Like Talley’s fashion legacy, the house “is a masterpiece” with “tons of character,” said the listing broker Bonnie Stein, an associate broker at Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty in Rye, New York.

Once brimmed with a remarkable collection of fashion and collectibles gathered throughout his lifetime, the extensive decor items auctioned in February included custom sets of Louis Vuitton luggage, a Hermés bicycle, a Truman Capote sofa and more. But one iconic interior design element remains — the leopard print carpet lining the house’s floors.

“Leopard — he loved that print, so the stairwell and part of the second floor are covered in leopard carpeting,” Alexis E. Thomas, a friend and the trustee of his estate, told The New York Times. “He was attracted to that print, but I couldn’t tell you exactly why.”

Beyond the home’s unique interior, Talley reportedly “invested a considerable amount of time and energy into the landscape.” With a lush yard filled with azaleas, hydrangeas, ferns and Japanese maples spread across 1.2 acres of land, Talley’s dedication to the outdoors reflected his upbringing in Durham, North Carolina.

“When the yard was in full bloom, it was enchanting […] He used it as a southern destination for himself,” Thomas explained to the Times. “André didn’t really love city living. He intentionally chose to live outside the city so that he could, in some ways, replicate the environment of the South that he loved so much.”

Thomas further explained how much Talley enjoyed sitting on his front porch. From interviews to Zoom meetings to casual conversations with guests, his front porch was a haven between his “sanctuary” and the world.

Ultimately, whoever buys the legendary home, we can only hope they preserve the history within those 1.2 acres of land.

