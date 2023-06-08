Cardi B loves spending time with her children, but taking them outside isn’t her thing

The Grammy-winning artist is speaking out about family life and playtime with her kids.

Cardi B loves spending quality time with her two young children but admits she isn’t fond of “taking them out” in public.

Speaking to Extra, the Grammy-winning artist opened up about family life and playtime with her kids.

Cardi B attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Just spending time with them is the best thing ever,” Cardi said in the video interview. “My favorite day is when I can wake up and take my daughter to school. I take my little nap. Wake up at noon, spend time with my son, get Kulture back home, and chill.”

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 4 1/2, and son Wave Set, 21 months, with her hip-hop star husband Offset.

“What I hate is taking them out,” Cardi told Extra. “But you have to take ’em out ’cause kids now, they’ll go crazy.”

Last month, Cardi gave fans a peek inside her daughter’s lunchbox. The various meals included chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, fruit, yogurt, candy, and chips, People reported on May 23.

“Kulture school lunch be everything,” Cardi tweeted.

“If this is school lunch, what does her breakfast and supper look like?” asked Twitter user @_Imarried_Karma. “Lol …..like this,” Cardi responded and included a video of Kulture eating chicken, corn on the cob, carrots, and broccoli.

Twitter user @psyriiis commented, “You can adopt me if you want. I’m kinda old but I’m funny, sometimes. I could teach you how to paint.”

Meanwhile, Offset stepped out with his kids last month to attend two major Hollywood movie premieres. The father of five took his three sons to the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” red carpet event. The Migos rapper was also spotted with daughters Kulture and Kalea at “The Little Mermaid” premiere, where the girls donned princess gowns and tiaras.

He shared a family photo on Instagram and called his daughters “my princesses.”

