Jhene Aiko releases 3rd volume of ‘Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music’

Jhene Aiko and Sleep Soul continue to diversify baby sleep music in the latest version of their collaborative album.

Jhene Aiko is expanding her discography and wellness portfolio with the release of “Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music (Vol. 3).” The album consists of 20 soothing tracks crafted to inspire and maintain a good night’s sleep. Like Aiko’s traditional music, “Sleep Soul” uses R&B melodies and downtempo rhythms to create pacifying music for babies.

Jhene Aiko X Sleep Soul (Photo by Renee Rodriguez)

“It’s been wonderful to see the music resonating and all the positive feedback and support from parents on how much the music has helped them and their babies get much-needed rest, as premium sleep is essential to wellness for parents and their little ones,” said Aiko in a press release. “Sleep Soul is an ever-evolving project where we strive to continue finding new ways to help diversify the baby sleep music genre for parents.”

In November 2022, the Grammy-nominated singer gave birth to a healthy baby boy, her and rapper Big Sean’s first child Noah Hasani. So as a mother of two, she knows the importance of sleep. A month later, she released “Sleep Soul Volume 2,” accumulating 30 million streams before becoming the first sleep album on the R&B charts.

In addition to releasing the soothing soundscape executively produced by Aiko, “Sleep Soul” has included merchandise with the new launch. From baby onesies to beanies, the collection consists of pieces designed for little ones to experience snuggly, soft sleep. However, the collection’s star is “Sleepy the Bear” ($49.99), a plush teddy bear that gently plays the album when hugged.

Whether you’re a parent or simply looking for a good night’s rest, consider streaming “Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music (Vol. 3).”

