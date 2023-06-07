An ecstatic Yamiche Alcindor, NBC correspondent, and husband welcome first baby

The new mother penned an essay in April in which she shared her experience with IVF treatments.

Loading the player...

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor welcomed her first child last month after years of IVF treatments, People reports.

Alcindor announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday, that she and husband, Nathaniel Cline, welcomed a bouncing baby boy on May 30. They named him Yrie Myles Alcindor Cline.

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor (left) shares a stage with New York Times reporter Emily Bazelon in 2016, when they were Times colleagues. Alcindor announced this week that her journey to motherhood via IVF has resulted in the birth of a son for her and her husband, Nathaniel Cline. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times)

“His name is pronounced “i-ree,” wrote Alcindor, pronounced like the Jamaican word “Irie,” meaning “vibes are good and everything is well,” she continued.

As theGrio reported previously, Alcindor penned an essay for Today.com in April in which she announced her pregnancy and unpacked her arduous journey to motherhood via IVF treatments.

“It is the most incredible, exciting, life-affirming thing for me […] especially because it comes after years of disappointment, ugly crying, and carrying around a deep sense of shame that my body couldn’t do what everyone else’s body seemed to do so easily,” the Miami native wrote at the time.

Alcindor revealed that the decision to pursue IVF felt like an admission of failure.

“This is the thing that people don’t talk about enough: IVF, while widely used, can still feel like a lonely, all-encompassing hell when you’re in the middle of it,” she wrote in the essay.

In a new statement shared with Today.com, the proud parents said they are “overjoyed and feel incredibly blessed” after the arrival of their first child. The newborn “is a very chill baby, who like many newborns loves eating and sleeping,” they added.

The couple also acknowledged that “the journey to get to this moment was tough.”

In her Today.com essay, Alcindor said she was looking forward to teaching her baby about “how much his mother and father loved him into existence and waited years to hold him in our arms.”

Alcindor ended her tenure as moderator of the PBS show “Washington Week” in February to become NBC News’ Washington correspondent on a full-time basis. She is currently working on a memoir.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.