Ex-deputy will go to trial two years after fatal shooting of a Black man in Columbus, Ohio

Jason Meade's murder trial will start on Oct. 30 for the 2020 death of Casey Goodson Jr., who allegedly pointed a gun at the now-former deputy just before the shooting.

A former deputy will soon stand trial for the shooting death of a Black man in Columbus, Ohio nearly three years ago.

The Franklin County prosecutor’s office confirmed that Jason Meade’s murder trial will start on Oct. 30, three days after jurors have their initial court appearance to prepare, according to WCMH NBC4. Meade pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the December 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

“I mean, it’s a relief that we’re finally here,” said Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, WSYX ABC 6 reported. “We’re just happy that finally, accountability. What we’ve been waiting on. We relive it every day because we can’t put an end to it because there’s not an end to it.”

Attorney Sean Walton speaks at a news conference Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, on the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne (right) and other family members listen. Former deputy Jason Meade will stand trial in the shooting starting Oct. 30. (Photo: Kantele Franko/AP)

Meade, also a U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force member, was leaving a shift with the team when Goodson allegedly drove by and waved a gun at him, WCMH reported. The former deputy said he then followed Goodson to his grandmother’s house. There, Meade claimed, Goodson pointed his weapon at him, prompting him to shoot.

An autopsy report showed that Meade shot Goodson in the back six times as he attempted to enter the house. The latter’s grandmother, 72, said Goodson was coming home from the dentist with Subway sandwiches, noting that she and two young children standing by the door witnessed his killing.

Meade’s defense attorney said his client did not wear a body camera during the shooting. He also claimed that Goodson’s weapon was recovered.

Payne said her son had no arrest record and was permitted to carry a concealed firearm publicly. She added that he even wanted to become a concealed-carry instructor, WCMH reported.

Meade retired on disability and left the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on July 2, 2021. His attorney tried to have the trial transferred to federal court, alleging media attention would make it hard to guarantee a fair trial locally. However, a court decided in February that the case would remain in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Goodson’s family also brought a federal civil rights complaint against Meade and the sheriff’s office towards the end of 2021, independent of the murder trial. The case is on hold in light of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Sean Walton, the attorney representing the Goodson family, noted that the past three years have been challenging as the case slowly moved through the legal system, WSYX reported.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Walton, “and that’s where we are here.”

