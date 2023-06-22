Watch: Max’s ‘And Just Like That’ actress discusses role at CultureCon LA.

Karen Pittman shares how she feels about her role in the series and what fans say about Black women being represented on the "Sex and the City" spin-off.

Karen Pittman is one of the featured ladies on Max’s “And Just Like That,” the fresh and updated reprisal of “Sex and the City,” the HBO classic. Pittman steps into the franchise with style! She chats with us about her role and what it means for Black women having prominent roles moving forward.

The following is a transcript of that conversation.

“And Just Like That” castmates (from left) Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Karen Pittman and Cynthia Nixon attend the Haute Living dinner celebrating Davis at Avra Madison Estiatorio on June 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)

theGrio: theGrio at CultureCon, just like everybody else, wants to highlight Black voices, Black stories. How does it feel being a Black woman on “Sex and the City” telling their stories since we really didn’t have representation in the original? How does that feel?

Karen Pittman: I think it feels great. What I really love is hearing from the fans about how important it is for them to see a woman of color on this really iconic show. I feel really honored and privileged not just to work with my collaborators and my colleagues, but also to represent Black women on that show.

theGrio: Yes. And very quickly, people that look up to you as an actress — like, “I want to be like her one day” — what type of inspiration would you give to them?

Pittman: Well, I would say it’s great that you want to be like me, but I also think it’s important to focus on your own journey because everyone’s journey is different. Pay attention to the signs and cues and clues for where you need to be and what your journey is going to be like.

