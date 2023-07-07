Blac Chyna receives honorary doctorate as she continues her transformation

“God has never given up on me,” said Blac Chyna in her emotional graduation speech.

Blac Chyna received a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College earlier this year. The reality TV star took to Instagram last week to share clips and photos from the recent graduation ceremony.

“God has never given up on me,” Blac Chyna, born Angela Renee White, told the crowd in one video on Instagram.

Blac Chyna attends the Alexis Skyy and Blac Chyna Cover Reveal on March 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I’ve been through a lot in my life and he’s been changing my life,” she continued. “I want to continue to walk in this light and learn and grow and be an inspiration to my family, my friends, and my kids.”

Blac Chyna captioned the clip, “The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.”

The influencer shared numerous images of herself from the graduation ceremony, including a selfie in her cap and gown, captioned with a passage from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14: “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” In the comments of the post, one fan with the IG handle @aleramos_xo wrote, “Idc what anyone says. She’s Beautiful and is really changing in the best way!”

Another IG follower, user @idearofdreamy, noted Blac Chyna “should be proud” of “the new example you’re setting for your children!”

The mother of two received her honorary doctorate from STSC in January before undergoing her “life-changing journey.” Since then, the former stripper had several reverse cosmetic procedures, removed her Satanic tattoos, and embraced sobriety, Revolt reports. She also deactivated her OnlyFans account where she was allegedly making millions monthly, according to 21 Ninety.

She told fans in a video shared on Instagram in March that she was age 19 when she began cosmetically enhancing her derriere.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” Blac Chyna explained at the time, Page Six reports.

TheGrio contacted the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College asking when they were founded, how many classes have graduated (and how many students), and their accreditation status, but the school did not respond. The doctoral program is 76 hours in total, in addition to a dissertation, according to the school’s website.

A Buzzfeed report states that the school lacks accreditation from either the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or the U.S. Department of Education.

