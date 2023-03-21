Blac Chyna shows world her face, minus cheek fillers

Social media users have mixed reactions to viral images that show her fresh transformation.

Loading the player...

Blac Chyna is showing off her new face now that her facial fillers have dissolved amid her decision to ditch the unflattering boxy look, PEOPLE reports.

The 34-year-old former reality star, who stepped out for an event in Atlanta over the weekend for her new Ellements Magazine cover, posted a video on Wednesday (March 15 ) of her visiting a medical clinic and explaining to the doctor that her face fillers make her look like the Jigsaw killer from the horror film, “Saw.”

“Honestly, I’m just tired of the look and it’s just not flattering. It’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face,” Chyna explains to the doctor.

Blac Chyna attends the “54th NAACP Image Awards” on Feb. 25, 2023 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The series of videos details her quest to have the cheek, jawline and lip fillers dissolved. “I’m on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean,” she discloses, PEOPLE reports.

Social media users had mixed reactions to viral images that show her fresh transformation. Some said they couldn’t tell the difference between the before and after. “I’m going to need a side by side before and after picture,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user commented, “The reason it’s hard to tell a difference is because the natural shape of her face is strong ! She’s from Baltimore. If you know anything about Baltimore women or up north women in general their facial structure and features are STRONG. She looks very pretty on this journey.”

A third wrote, “She looks good, she looks happy & that’s most important. She didn’t need to do all those things to her body in the first place but lesson learned!! You are beautiful how the creator made you Queen & don’t ever forget it!”

Someone else noted, “She really never needed anything done.”

Chyna (real name Angela White) revealed earlier this month that she had silicone injections from her buttocks removed, as well as her breast implants, according to Buzzfeed. In a video shared on Instagram, the mother of two admitted to having numerous body modification procedures, including a buttocks enhancement at age 19. “I just want all the ladies out there to know: Do not get silicone shots. You can get sick. You can die, have complications, and all this other crazy stuff,” Chyna warns. “Enough is enough. It all has to come out.”

Regarding the fillers that she recently had dissolved, she made a point of saying she is not discouraging others who pursue such enhancements. “And shout-out to the girls who wanna get fillers, we’re not saying, ‘Don’t do it’, she emphasized, PEOPLE reports. “But just for me, I’m just kinda over the whole [thing].”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!