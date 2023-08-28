Chloe x Halle grow into versatile, personal style with a new VS Pink collection

Victoria's Secret’s latest VS Pink collaboration with Chloe and Halle Bailey “is easily wearable for every occasion.”

From blocking out the haters to releasing new projects, Chloe and Halle Bailey live busy lives. So, when conceptualizing their latest collection with Victoria’s Secret, the sisters wanted to create versatile, fashionable pieces for fellow girls on the go.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the Chlöe x Halle and VS PINK Celebrate the Launch of Design Collaboration at Casita Hollywood on Aug. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for VS PINK)

“We wanted this collection to fit our everyday lives,” Chloe told People magazine. “Sometimes we don’t have time to change when we’re going from place to place. We wanted to have something that is easily wearable for every occasion.”

“[W]e are public figures, and we constantly have to look professional, but we want to still look cute wherever we go,” added Halle, “so it’s really cool with all of these items in the collection we’re able to dress them up but also dress them down.”

Taking a departure from the bold patterns and graphic tees of the duo’s previous collaborations with VS Pink, the upcoming CxH Collection features minimalist designs and color palettes suitable for various occasions. Mirroring pieces from the duo’s personal wardrobes, the collection’s pieces include trendy parachute pants, cropped puffer jackets, sheer shirts, and a Halle-inspired bodycon maxi dress.

Noting that the pieces are suitable for a workout or dance rehearsal, “The Little Mermaid” star boasts they can also easily transition to “a fresh hot outfit” when paired with heels.

“It’s the best of both worlds: comfort and cuteness,” Chloe added.

Having reportedly grown up “like twins,” the duo have similar yet distinct personal styles. Despite Chloe taking a more seductive approach to fashion while Halle regularly exudes bohemian charm, Chloe revealed that the sisters’ fashion choices unconsciously parallel each other.

“Whether or not we plan what we wear when we go out together, somehow something is always the same,” the singer explained. “It’s been a journey to figure out who we are on our own, but I never want to veer too far away from my sister because she’s my safe space and my safe haven. Our styles are the same but different.”

In addition to differing aesthetics, the sisters have different body types. Accordingly, they prioritized size inclusivity in their latest collection, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL and body diversity in the campaign’s imagery.

“What was really special about this time around is that we’re two young Black girls who both have two different body types, and [VS Pink] was totally loving and welcoming with our bodies and their fluctuations,” said Chloe.

“I’m more comfortable with wearing more form-fitting things and embracing my curves now,” said Halle about how her style and body confidence have evolved. “My body type has always been a bit more straight-lined, I guess, and I’ve always wished I’d had more boobs and more butt, but I’m starting to embrace all the things that make me, me.”

Priced between $29.95 and $99.95, the 27-piece VS Pink CxH Collection will be available online and in-store starting Aug. 29. Additionally, Victoria’s Secret has committed to a $100,000 donation to BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) in honor of the collaboration.

