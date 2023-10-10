Watch: Tinashe on what it takes to thrive as a creative

TheGrio caught up with multi-platinum R&B singer Tinashe at CultureCon in NYC.

Singer, songwriter and dancer Tinashe attended CultureCon NYC 2023 for a conversation with host and NPR Music reporter Sidney Madden about her latest project, “BB/ANG3L.”

Singer-songwriter-dancer Tinashe talked about her latest project at the weekend’s CultureCon NYC. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

TheGrio caught up with the multi-talented artist to discuss what it takes to thrive as a creative and the importance of trusting your creative genius.

