Watch: Victoria Monét takes center stage at CultureCon LA

CultureCon is a hub of artistic expression, vibrant colors, and the sweet sound of Afrobeat music filling the air.

Loading the player...

CultureCon is a safe place where like-minded individuals who understand the unique struggles and triumphs of being a Black entrepreneur in today’s working environment. Victoria Monét is one of the keynote speakers who is releasing new music weekly and tackling new adventures of being a first-time mother.

The following is a transcript of that conversation.

Gilmore: We are here with theGrio at CultureCon with Victoria Monét. How are you? [00:00:22][22.3]

Monét: [00:00:22] I’m good. How are you? [00:00:23][1.0]

Gilmore: [00:00:24] I’m good. I can’t complain. It’s hot. But we going to have a good time, right? [00:00:27][2.9]

Monét: [00:00:27] I was acting funny yesterday with the little gloom. So lovely to see the sun. [00:00:31][3.9]

Gilmore: [00:00:32] Nice. Is this your first time here? [00:00:33][1.4]

Monét: [00:00:33] It is my first time. I feel great. I think it’s really beautiful to see so many Black people together. It just feels like where we’re supposed to be today. [00:00:43][7.0]

Gilmore: [00:00:43] At theGrio, we’re all about uplifting, you know, Black voices, Black faces. Tell me how it feels about doing stuff like that with your music, like elevating other Black voices. [00:00:55][11.4]

Monét: [00:00:55] You know, I really just want to be someone that people see themselves in. At points of my life, I really felt like I didn’t see myself in some places. And so I’m glad that that’s changing. That narrative is really being changed with gusto right now. So I really like that. [00:01:11][15.4]

Gilmore: [00:00:37] Moving forward, what’s coming up next? I know you just released a few songs. What else do you see yourself into? Like, what’s new? What are you diving into that you usually don’t do? [00:00:45][7.9]

Monét: [00:00:45] Well, first of all, I just released a song yesterday called “On My Mama,” making it the 50th year of hip-hop. It does sample the hip-hop song “My Charlie Boy.” You guys have to hear it. It’s really fun. And I also really want to tour the end of the year, so I should be releasing some tour dates soon. And I’m putting out an album this year called “Jaguar II” and be outside of music. It’s really about motherhood for me, and eventually I’d love to dive into some acting. [00:01:12][27.2]

Gilmore: [00:01:13] There you go. So we got like 20 seconds. So you’re a new mother. Do you have any advice for new mothers or people that want to be into motherhood? Do you have any quick advice since you just know, mother? [00:01:21][8.8]

Monét: [00:01:22] I think it’s really important to learn as you go. The babies don’t really come with a handbook like IKEA said, you know? So, like, it’s really important to take your time, be gentle with yourself, and just learn as you go and depend on your private community to teach you the things. Don’t be scared to ask questions and don’t harp on the little mistakes that you may make earlier. [00:01:39][17.3]

Gilmore: [00:01:41] There you have it. The great Victoria Monét, thank you so very much. [00:01:44][3.4]

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!