Lucky Daye returns with Silk Sonic-produced single ‘That’s You’

Daye's new single features co-production and co-writing from Bruno Mars and D'Mile.

Lucky Daye is back with a new song and music video. His latest single, “That’s You,” available on Nov. 1, features production and co-writing from the Silk Sonic production team of Bruno Mars and D’Mile.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter first teased the collaboration on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Oct. 27, posting a short clip of swift images from the music video. Daye posted the cover art for the single days later, along with a 30-second snippet from the song. He also revealed that Mars and D’Mile were attached to the single.

“That’s You” is a mid-tempo ballad with lyrics that describe a man telling his lover that his money and fame mean nothing if she isn’t there. The track features Daye bringing his well-known expressive, dynamic singing, a piercing falsetto, and haunting background vocals over soulful live instrumentation driven by sparse guitars, thick bass plucks, and flourishes of strings and organs.

“I sang my heart out on ‘That’s You.’ I felt like I was on the moon,” Daye said in a statement. “I want people to think about that one person they just can’t be without when they listen. Hopefully, that person is a good person.”

D’Mile and Mars co-produced 2021’s “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Mars’ collaboration with singer-drummer Anderson .Paak. The album included the No. 1 smash single, “Leave the Door Open,” and the Top 10 single, “Smokin’ Out the Window.” Daye has worked almost exclusively with D’Mile. The Grammy and Oscar winner produced both Daye’s albums: 2019’s “Painted” and 2022’s “Candydrip.”

In addition to releasing the single, Daye also released an accompanying music video for “That’s You.” Shot in Daye’s native city of New Orleans, the video follows Daye as he navigates the city’s streets, encountering captivating women whom he brings home as offerings to the enigmatic siren who holds sway over his heart.

Infused with supernatural elements, the video delves into the depths of desire, presenting a profoundly reflective and cinematic experience. Daye wrote the concept for the video with Nick Walker, who also directed the piece. Walker has worked with artists like Future, Ella Mai and Playboi Carti.

“That’s You” is Daye’s first release since the 2022 campaign of “Candydrip.” The album’s centerpiece, “Over,” became Daye’s first song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 and helped earn “Candydrip” a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Album.

