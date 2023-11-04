Watch: ‘The Hill with April Ryan’ talks Obama’s 15th anniversary and AI bias

This week’s edition of theGrio’s “The Hill with April Ryan” dives into the biggest headlines in political news, including the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war that has resulted in increased incidents of Islamophobia and antisemitism in the United States.

To help address a particular concern on college campuses, the Biden-Harris administration in response pulled together federal resources from the Departments of Homeland Security, Education, and Justice. Artificial intelligence was also a major concern this week, both domestically and globally. However, civil rights leaders are concerned with racial bias in facial recognition technology that often neglects darker-skinned people.

Lastly, Nov. 4 marks 15 years since the election of Barack Obama as the 44th president of the United States. Obama notably made history as the first Black person to occupy the Oval Office. TheGrio spoke with President Obama’s former senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, who now serves as CEO of the Obama Foundation.

