Black in Style: Telfar gets into its denim bag

This week in style, Black models revisit the infamous Battle of Versailles, Bob The Drag Queen launches House of Bob and more.

Denim accessory lovers may want to mark Dec. 5 on their calendars; a new Telfar drop is upon us.

On the heels of debuting a new collection with UGG, with Lil Kim as its face and a buzzy buy-one-give-one holiday promotion, the viral purse brand is gearing up for a denim drop of its ubiquitous shopping bag.

The drop will include two different colors of denim — blue and black — in all three of Telfar’s standard shopping bag sizes.

(Photo credit: Instagram screenshot)

The brand announced the upcoming collection, which drops Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 12 p.m. (EST), via a video posted to Instagram featuring another female rapper, Maiya The Don, alongside a diverse array of models. As Maiya, modeling a mini blue denim shopping bag, performs a celebratory rap, designer Telfar Clemens dances in the background. Both are dressed in oversized denim for the campaign.

Among the various callouts heard throughout the high-energy video, including Maiya rapping, “I’m in my bag, I’m in my Telfie,” a male voice declares, “In denim, we trust!”

Leading up to the holidays, the brand has also released a taxicab yellow version of its UGG collection and a new set of leather wallets in 34 different colors. If Telfar is on the gift list of someone you’re shopping for this year, you may want to act fast. The brand’s offerings may have changed, but the rate at which they sell out — within minutes, typically — remains the same!

Pharrell sails into Hong Kong

For Pharrell Williams’ second outing since becoming creative director of Louis Vuitton Men, the polymath looked east, staging his Pre-Fall 2024 runway show in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Williams showed off a decidedly nautical point of view as a ship donning a Louis Vuitton logo literally sailed into the city’s Victoria Harbour; on the runway, the designer and several of his models wore sailor hats, as well as pearls and spring-ready, dandyish details.

“I love going beyond the definition of chic and modernity,” Williams told Vogue. “I love leaning forward. And it needs to be wearable. … It’s also not just what you’re using, it’s how you use it. That, to me, is a true new definition of luxury.

“And when you zoom into it, Hong Kong is a very special place,” he continued, later adding: “I feel like a lot of my Asian brothers and sisters have been through a lot over the last few years … it’s beautiful to watch the Chinese people get ready to flow. And it’s beautiful to be here.”

Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show A ship displaying the Louis Vuitton logo sails in Victoria Harbour during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show A model walks the runway in a design by Pharrell Williams during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show A model walks the runway in a design by Pharrell Williams during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 – Runway Pharrell Williams on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 held on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images) Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show A ship displaying the Louis Vuitton logo sails in Victoria Harbour during the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show on November 30, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

Celebrating 50 years since American fashion ruled The Battle of Versailles

(L-R) Nicole Fischelis, Pat Cleveland, Jasmine Tookes, Alva Chinn and Stephen Burrows speak onstage during NYFW: THE TALKS, Battle of Versailles 50: The Making of Fashion History, Presented by Anne Klein at NYFW: The Shows September 2023 on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

Fifty years ago, the legendary Palace of Versailles was in a state of disrepair — and what better way to save it than to throw a giant fashion battle onsite? The 1973 event, dubbed the “Battle of Versailles” by Women’s Wear Daily, pit American and French designers against one another, and America emerged victorious.

During WWD’s recent Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, fashion industry veterans recalled the event. Designers who fought for fashion on the U.S. side included Oscar de la Renta, Halston, Stephen Burrows, Bill Blass and Anne Klein. Representing the French were Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Emmanuel Ungaro, Pierre Cardin and Marc Bohan, then-creative director of Christian Dior.

The event raised the profile of American designers in the world while also boosting the careers of Black models like Pat Cleveland, Bethann Hardison, Alva Chinn and Billie Blair.

“That was the beginning of my international career,” Chinn said at the publication’s summit.

Cleveland, who was also present at the summit, recounted how excited many of the other models were to be in Paris for the first time.

“They got out of the bus and kissed the ground, they were so happy,” she said.

Black fashion talents are on the move

(L-R) Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vanessa Kingori , Carlos Nazario. (Photo credit: Getty/Canva)

In the world of Black fashion editors, there’s been some recent and noteworthy reshuffling.

Fresh off the news that Gabriella Karefa-Johnson resigned from her role as Vogue’s Global fashion director at large, it was announced that Google had lured longtime publishing director Vanessa Kingori from Condé Nast U.K. This was followed by news that Carlos Nazario will be joining Harper’s Bazaar in the newly established role of style director at large.

In her new appointment at Google, which will begin in 2024, Kingori will be the managing director of tech, media and telecoms. According to WWD, she joins two other new female senior executives.

“The lure of pivoting my career to apply my love of positive, transformational leadership at this key moment of change at Google feels urgent and is a dream realized,” she said in a statement.

Over at Harper’s Bazaar, Nazario will style a majority of the publication’s covers, with his first being the magazine’s February 2024 issue. His work as a stylist is impressive, with an ongoing focus on uplifting Black and brown talent. Nazario has worked with a wide array of Black creatives, including Tyler Mitchell, Solange, Rihanna, Lizzo and Naomi Campbell, as well as a variety of brands, including Burberry, Zara, Nike, Michael Kors and Moose Knuckles.

In a statement, he expressed his excitement about joining Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr and the Bazaar team.

“The brand has such a long and illustrious history of documenting the most exciting, heartfelt, inspiring, and beautiful stories happening in our global culture,” he said. “I can’t wait to be able to contribute to the canon of iconic images that the magazine has produced.”

Bob The Drag Queen launches gender-inclusive clothing line House Of Bob

(Photo courtesy of House of Bob)

Fashion has a new gender-inclusive source for style.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star, comedian, activist and drag performer Bob The Drag Queen has launched a gender-inclusive clothing collection, House of Bob.

According to a news release, Bob’s initial collection is handmade in Los Angeles, small-batch and “conscientious,” all while focusing on inclusivity and ethical production. The line includes oversized loose-fitting jumpsuits Bob has dubbed “sax” in five different colors, including black, navy and yellow plaid for $175. Some styles have already sold out.

“I started House Of Bob to address the lack of inclusive fashion options that cater to individuals outside the traditional gender binary,” Bob said in the release. “There are lots of ways to express your yourself and House of Bob seeks to provide a platform for people to express themselves authentically. By offering gender-neutral designs and styles, we aim to challenge societal norms and contribute to a more inclusive and accepting fashion industry.”

Samata Pattinson launches cultural sustainability firm Black Pearl

Samata Pattinson during the GFW X Samsung KC Slow Catwalk Sustainability Panel Talk, part of Graduate Fashion Week 2021 at Samsung KX on June 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Samata Pattinson, who helped blaze a path for sustainable fashion at the Academy Awards, is stepping out on her own to launch her cultural sustainability firm, “Black Pearl.” Having led Red Carpet Green Dress for 11 years, Pattinson’s new LA-based initiative will center diversity while redefining “the landscape of sustainability and culture” across the fashion and entertainment industries.

“The work I’ve been doing around sustainability has really focused predominantly on the luxury red carpet space. And I’m really proud of all of the projects and all of the initiatives I’ve been involved with and also the community that I’ve built,” said Pattinson, per WWD. “But the last year or two, there were things I wanted to be developing that looked at sustainability more through a creators’ lens, a Black perspective or a Black woman’s perspective.”

Learn more at withblackpearl.com.

Kerwin Frost x McDonald’s

(Photo credit: McDonald’s/PR Newswire)

Harlem-native, influencer and on-air personality Kerwin Frost is teaming up with McDonald’s to sprinkle a bit of culture and seasonal nostalgia. Joining the likes of Cardi B, Saweetie and Travis Scott, Frost will release the exclusive Kerwin Frost Box with the fast food chain. Including the option for a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries and a soft drink, the box will also feature special renditions of the 1988 McNugget Buddies. The collectibles’ 25-year return will feature characters and designs honoring Frost’s Harlem background: Don Bernice, a stylist; Uptown Moe, a street-smart neighborhood hero; Waffutu, the curious optimist; Brrrick, the cool guy; Darla the Dreamer and Kerwin Frost, the mayor of Frost Way.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid […] and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” said Frost, per WWD. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies — each one representing different aspects of self-expression — it’s unreal, a dream come true.”

Additionally, the collaboration will include an exclusive apparel and footwear launch in which all proceeds will go to the Harlem Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization promoting creativity amongst Harlem youth. Starting Dec. 11, fans will be able to enjoy a Kerwin Frost Box at McDonalds and shop the collaboration’s merch while supplies last on kerwinfrost.com.

December’s Black cover stars

Beyoncé is basking in her crown as “the mother of the House of Renaissance” on the cover of Paper. In honor of the release of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” Queen Bey graced the cover dripped in signature “Renaissance” chrome and gold. Similarly, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia, all stars of the upcoming adaptation of “The Color Purple,” were featured on the cover of Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue.

Click through to see the rest of this week’s Black cover stars:

Fantasia Barrino Taylor for Elle (Image: Elle magazine) Danielle Brooks for Elle (Image: Elle magazine) Taraji P. Henson for Elle (Image: Elle magazine) Lenny Kravitz for Esquire (Image: Esquire magazine) Alicia Keys for The Cut (Image: The Cut) Erykah Badu for GQ (Image: GQ magazine) Alek Wek for Vogue Polska (Image: Vogue Polska) Beyoncé for Paper (Image: Paper magazine) Beyoncé for Paper (Image: Paper magazine) Fantasia Barrino Taylor for Elle (Image: Elle magazine)

