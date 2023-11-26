Red carpet recap: Black excellence met Black elegance at theGrio Awards 2023

From the night's stellar honorees to a star-studded red carpet, theGrio Awards' second annual ceremony was celebrated in style.

When the second annual celebration of Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards recently touched down in Beverly Hills, Calif., it did so in stellar style. Created as a yearly salute to Black achievement, from the honorees to the well-heeled audience, the 2023 ceremony was a star-studded affair where Black elegance was on full display.

(Left to right) Misty Copeland and Mariah Carey attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio)

Onstage, hosts Sheryl Underwood and Rod Wood, Jr. welcomed the 2023 honorees, which included Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle, Misty Copeland, Doctor Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Eddie Murphy, Al Sharpton and Denzel Washington. Between the heartfelt speeches and standing ovations were incredible performances, courtesy of Boyz II Men and Coco Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, and DJ Kiss. Also in the house? Lori Harvey, Tia Mowry, Shawn Robinson, Victoria Rowell, and many more, all decked out in their finery for theGrio Awards.

If you missed Saturday night’s telecast on CBS, you can still get a glimpse of the glamour before the show re-airs; check out our gallery of stars below.

Byron Allen Byron Allen presents the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Byron Allen and family (Left to right) Olivia Allen, Chloe Allen, Carolyn Folks, Byron Allen, Lucas Allen, and Jennifer Lucas attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Mariah Carey Mariah Carey (Photo: James Anthony) Patti LaBelle Patti LaBelle performs at the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Don Cheadle Don Cheadle attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Tamron Hall Tamron Hall attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Steve Harvey Steve Harvey attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Lori Harvey Lori Harvey attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Misty Copeland Misty Copeland attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Misty Copeland and Mariah Carey (Left to right) Misty Copeland and Mariah Carey attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Mariah Carey Mariah Carey attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Denzel Washington Denzel Washington attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) 2nd Annual theGrio Awards Coco Jones, left and Boyz II Men perform at the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Eddie Murphy Eddie Murphy attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Sheryl Underwood and Roy Wood Jr. Sheryl Underwood and Roy Wood Jr. host the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Kevin Hart Kevin Hart attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Dr. Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire Dr. Kizzmekia S Corbett-Helaire attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Byron Allen Byron Allen attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Sheryl Underwood, Al Sharpton and Roy Wood Jr. (Left to right) Sheryl Underwood, Al Sharpton and Roy Wood Jr. attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Touré Touré attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Tia Mowry and Lori Harvey (Left to right) Tia Mowry and Lori Harvey attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Smokey Robinson Smokey Robinson performs at the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Greg Mathis and Eboni K. Williams (Left to right) Judge Lauren Lake, Judge Greg Mathis and Eboni K. Williams attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Eddie Murphy and Byron Allen Eddie Murphy and Byron Allen attend the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Judge Kevin Ross Judge Kevin Ross attends the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) (Left to right) Judge Mablean Ephraim, Judge Lauren Lake, Eboni K. Williams, Judge Greg Mathis, Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Judge Cristina Perez, and Judge Kevin Ross (Left to right) Judge Mablean Ephraim, Judge Lauren Lake, Eboni K. Williams, Judge Greg Mathis, Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Judge Cristina Perez, and Judge Kevin Ross at the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio) Byron Allen Byron Allen presents the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for theGrio)

