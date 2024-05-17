Halle Berry is a mother at the end of her rope in upcoming psychological horror-thriller ‘Never Let Go’

Halle Berry is fighting for life and to protect her children against mysterious creatures in the woods in her upcoming release, “Never Let Go.”

You can see the action in the film’s new trailer, which dropped on Thursday; and when the film hits theaters on Sept. 27.

According to a release sent to theGrio, the film from director Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes”) is a psychological horror-thriller. “Never Let Go” follows a mother and her twin sons as “an Evil takes over the world beyond their front door.”

The only protection for Berry’s character is her house and her family’s bond. In this reality, the trio must stay connected at all times, tethering themselves with ropes that cannot be dropped. However, one of the boys begins to question if the evil they’ve been conditioned to fear is real. As this happens, “the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival,” reads the synopsis.

Prior to the trailer’s release, Berry opened up about the method acting she employed to get into character. During a CinemaCon appearance, she claimed to have skinned a real squirrel for the film.

“There was no electricity, no lights, my character skinning squirrels,” Berry explained to Entertainment Weekly. ” And they’re eating bugs and frogs — raw frogs — in the woods. It was a challenge … a little bit of method acting. I had to really skin a squirrel. These things wildly challenged me to create some reality within this world that felt so foreign.”

After PETA caught wind of those claims, Aja clarified that actors merely worked with realistic-looking props, not live animals. Berry maintained that the film is terrifying. In fact, despite having fictional sons in the movie, she doesn’t think her actual son would enjoy it.

“My 16-year-old [daughter], yeah. My son would have nightmares for a very long time, so no,” she told Extra at CinemaCon. “I mean, he saw a trailer of, like, a scary movie, and it took us a year to get him to go to bed by himself, so he won’t be seeing it.”

Berry also gushed about her time making the film and how she’s a “bonafide adrenaline junkie.”

“The bigger the rollercoaster, the bigger the bungee jump, the longer the zipline, I’m your girl,” she told EW. “This gave me an opportunity to be a part of a world I had never seen before.”

Since the trailer’s release, fans have responded largely by lauding the film and expressing their excitement at seeing a familiar trope. From “Losing Isaiah” to “Kidnap,” Berry has a history of playing mothers in crisis.

One commenter on X wrote, “One thing Halle gonna do is save them kids.”