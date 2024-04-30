Beyoncé was ‘a mom first’ as she and Blue Ivy teamed up for an upcoming prequel to ‘The Lion King’

After capturing the hearts of fans across the globe during the “Renaissance World Tour,” Blue Ivy is joining her mom for her latest project. On April 29, Disney released the trailer for its newest edition to “The Lion King” cinematic universe, “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

In the new prequel of the classic film, Beyoncé will star as Queen Nala, a role she played in Disney’s 2019 remake of the 1994 film. And 12-year-old Blue Ivy will make her acting debut as she plays the voice of Kiara, Queen Nala and King Simba’s daughter.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” the film’s director, Barry Jenkins, shared his experience working with the mother-daughter duo.

“Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first,” Jenkins said, per GMA. “So much of that energy bled into the film.”

Even when the two stood side-by-side on the Renaissance stage, it was clear Beyoncé’s “mom” role superseded all else. In the “Renaissance World Tour” film, fans received a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it took to create the show, including moments where the “Cowboy Carter” songstress had to discipline the preteen for speaking out of turn.

“Blue told me she was ready to perform, and I told her ‘No,’” Beyoncé said in the film, per the Washington Post. “I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old, on the stadium stage.”

Quickly becoming a staple moment during the world tour, fans watched the star-born preteen’s confidence grow onstage as she performed in front of thousands of people.

“She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, how she keeps her hair,” said Jay-Z, as previously reported theGrio. “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”

“It was magical,” Beyoncé added. “Her confidence just grew and grew. It was a beautiful thing for her.”

Coming out on December 20, 2024, “Mufasa: The Lion King” will showcase Beyoncé and her eldest daughter’s bond in a new way.

“I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just really special…” Jenkins added. “I think for them, too, they just approached it [like] they both wanted to perform and do the best they could. And yet, they didn’t have to pretend very much because they really are mother and daughter.”