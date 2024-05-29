Da’Vine Joy Randolph to star in A24 rom-com ‘Eternity’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is diving into the world of romance.

The actress, who won her first Oscar at the 2024 Academy Awards in March, will star in A24’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Eternity,” according to Variety. Randolph will join Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner in the film, which will be her first appearance in an A24 project.

The plot of “Eternity” has been closely guarded, but Variety reports that it will follow characters who “must decide who they want to spend eternity with.” Directed by David Freyne, the film was written by “Designated Survivor” screenwriter Patrick Cunnane.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, a star of “The Holdovers,” poses in March with the Oscar she won for best supporting actress. Next up for her is “Eternity,” a romantic comedy. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Financed by A24 and produced by Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White, its production will begin this summer.

Randolph has had a whirlwind year thus far. In addition to winning her first Academy Award, the 38-year-old actress also nabbed the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, Critics’ Choice and AAFCA awards for best supporting actress, saluting her role as school cafeteria manager and grieving mother Mary Lamb in “The Holdovers.”

She fully embodied the character, sharing in her AAFCA Awards acceptance speech that she wore her grandmother’s glasses to bring a personal touch to the role.

Recommended Stories

Randolph talked exclusively to theGrio about her success and acceptance of self backstage at the Oscars after winning her award. She shared that she thought she had to “conform” to society’s standards to be successful. In winning her first Oscar, she said, she realized she is enough just as she is.

“I knew I was always different,” Randolph said at the time. “And so, therefore, I thought maybe I needed to conform to something else because when I looked at the show for many years as I was growing up, I didn’t necessarily see myself there. Yet, that was the model of success.”

“So I was on this journey of trying to figure out how I could mold myself to that because I thought that’s what success would mean,” she continued. “And what I have begun to find in my journey is that in being myself and doing the work and staying focused and driven and clear, I could do exactly the same thing whilst being myself.”