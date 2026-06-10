Keith Lee says fatherhood changed the way he sees partnership and sacrifice: ‘Without her, it would be no me’

Keith Lee says fatherhood taught him one lesson above all others—nobody gets anywhere alone.

While discussing his new World Cup-inspired “Lucky Sandwich” partnership with Hellmann’s ahead of the World Cup and Father’s Day, the 29-year-old food critic and social media star opened up about watching his wife, Ronni, navigate pregnancy, postpartum, and motherhood.

“It has taught me everything that I wish I would have known as a child or as a young adult, that the people who are with you, if you have the right people around you, nothing is possible without them,” Lee told theGrio.

The conversation comes shortly after Lee made headlines and sparked online discourse for saying during an appearance on KeKe Palmer’s “Baby, It’s Keke” podcast that decisions about expanding his family ultimately belong to his wife.

“Whenever she’s ready to have more kids, we have more kids,” he told Palmer at the time. “If she wants 30 of them, we’re gonna have 30 of them. She’s done at three, we done at three because as much as I would want to say I want kids, I’m not the one carrying them, and that’s not my body that’s going through the inner effect, the before effects, the after effects.”

As Father’s Day approaches, the father of three says fatherhood has only strengthened his belief that supporting his partner’s physical and mental well-being is one of his most important responsibilities.

For one, Lee said becoming a father gave him a firsthand look at the realities of pregnancy and postpartum in ways he never could have fully understood before.

“I’ve seen what it looks like after postpartum, prepartum. I’ve seen the body change. I’ve seen the mind change, the spiritual change,” he said.

Lee and Ronni share two daughters, Karter, 5, and Riley, 3, and welcomed their first son, Kardigan, in September 2025. The former professional fighter said that after three children, his wife’s health is a priority.

“I don’t take that for granted,” he explained. “I don’t take anything that she does for granted, so I make sure that her health and her mental health is top priority for me.”

While many praised Lee’s comments, there were plenty of others who pushed back. The husband and father of three said many people weigh in on relationships without understanding the sacrifices taking place behind closed doors.

“You’ve never seen how me and my wife operate, where the sacrifices that she has put for us to be able to live the life that we live, and vice versa,” he said when asked about the discourse. “It’s a lot easier to have an opinion on the outside.”

For Lee, that perspective comes from gratitude.

(L-R) Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Without her, it would be no me,” he said of his wife. “So I had to cherish and protect her like she’s an extension of me.”

He credits his wife as a key part of the success he’s built over the past several years, from growing one of social media’s most influential food platforms to launching ventures like his recent family-focused food festival, “Keith Lee’s Familee Day,” in New Orleans last month, and his latest World Cup partnership with Hellmann’s.

The collaboration features a “Lucky Sandwich,” a World Cup-inspired creation made with turkey bacon, black-eyed pea mash, grape reduction, and mayonnaise, all topped onto a buttery, flaky toasted croissant. Lee said each ingredient was selected intentionally and rooted in ideas of luck and game-day tradition. Beyond the sandwich, he hopes the global attention surrounding the World Cup creates opportunities for local restaurants and small businesses in host cities.

“I think it’s inevitable that the people who are doing it the right way and doing it from a pure place will always get the shine at the end of the day,” he said.

While New Orleans and Chicago remain his favorite food cities overall, Lee said he’s especially excited to see the tournament arrive in Dallas, where he now lives and where he believes visitors will find some of the country’s strongest food offerings among the host cities, particularly barbecue.

In the meantime, Lee is also gearing up for what he described as his “favorite day,” Father’s Day, which looks different from how it once did. His ideal celebration would be to spend time with his family and relax.

Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“My wife is very intentional about making sure that I have a great day,” he said.

As his fatherhood journey continues alongside his rising star as a content creator, he’s increasingly mindful of what his children absorb as his public profile grows. In fact, his oldest daughter has somewhat caught on to her dad’s fame.

“My five-year-old is starting to realize what’s happening. She walks up to me and calls me Keith Lee,” he said.

He says he wants them to understand that character matters more than success or fame.

“I don’t want them to get used to a specific lifestyle and feel like they need that to be successful or to be happy,” he said. “I want them to be happy within themselves.”