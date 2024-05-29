Watch: White House on increased confidence in Harris assuming presidential duties

A new poll from Bloomberg/Morning Consult found that an increased number of Americans in battleground states have confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris‘ ability to assume the duties of the presidency. Nearly half of swing-state voters, 48%, said they trust Harris to fulfill the the role of the presidency if Biden were no longer able to serve. TheGrio’s White House Correspondent Gerren Keith Gaynor asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the administration’s view of the vice president’s leadership amid recent travels to swing states and her effectiveness on the ground. The Biden spokesperson praised Harris as “effective” and a “partner” to President Joe Biden.

