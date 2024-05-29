Watch: White House on increased confidence in Harris assuming presidential duties

A new poll found that nearly half of Americans in battleground states trust Vice President Kamala Harris to fulfill the president's duties if Biden is no longer able to serve.

May 29, 2024

A new poll from Bloomberg/Morning Consult found that an increased number of Americans in battleground states have confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris‘ ability to assume the duties of the presidency. Nearly half of swing-state voters, 48%, said they trust Harris to fulfill the the role of the presidency if Biden were no longer able to serve. TheGrio’s White House Correspondent Gerren Keith Gaynor asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the administration’s view of the vice president’s leadership amid recent travels to swing states and her effectiveness on the ground. The Biden spokesperson praised Harris as “effective” and a “partner” to President Joe Biden.

Recommended Stories

Politics

Watch: White House on increased confidence in Harris assuming presidential duties

Politics

Harris is talking directly to Black men as she prosecutes the case against Trump

Politics

Biden, Harris to launch Black voter outreach effort amid signs of diminished support

Politics

VP Harris was gifted tickets to one of the summer’s hottest shows by the artist herself: Beyoncé

Elections

Voters to determine fate of Harry Dunn who left Capitol Police job (and pension) to run for Congress

Politics

Vice President Harris drops F-bomb while talking about breaking barriers

Elections

Trump’s vow for police ‘immunity’ could spell trouble for Black communities

Elections

Biden-Harris campaign hires former staffer to replicate 2020 win with Black voters

SHARE THIS ARTICLE