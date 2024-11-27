Kamala Harris delivers message to supporters amid election loss in pre-Thanksgiving video message

In her first public remarks since conceding the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris urged her Democratic supporters to “keep fighting” in a pre-Thanksgiving virtual appearance.

“The outcome of this election obviously is not what we wanted. It is not what we worked so hard for. But I am proud of the race we ran, and your role in this was critical,” Harris told grassroots organizers in a video shared by the Democratic National Committee.

Despite losing to President-elect Donald Trump, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee highlighted the bright spots of her historic campaign, including raising nearly $1.5 billion in 107 days, which she notes was “the most in presidential campaign history.”

The vice president noted that organizers were able to build a coalition that included first-time voters and those motivated by a common goal of empowering people and advocating for “freedom and opportunity.” That fight, she said, “did not end” on Election Day simply because she was defeated.

“The work must continue of reminding ourselves that we have an ability to stay engaged in a way that will make a difference. The work that you all did is going to have lasting effect,” she maintained. “It’s good work to be engaged in a collective fight for America’s future.”

VP Kamala Harris addressing Grassroots organizers for the last Time. pic.twitter.com/vhuWMQF2HE — ❄️💙WINTER💙❄️ (@WintersPolitics) November 26, 2024

Harris acknowledged the hopelessness and defeat many of her supporters might feel this holiday season as the Biden-Harris administration prepares a smooth transition for the incoming Trump administration. However, she urged them to stay encouraged.

“I know this is an uncertain time and clear-eyed about that … it feels heavy,” she said. “I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5. And you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire.”

Kamala Harris’ message of hope comes after a report this week that the vice president is weighing her options for her political career once she leaves office on Jan. 20. As theGrio previously reported, Harris may consider a run for California governor in 2026 or a presidential comeback in 2028.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., told theGrio “It’s up to her” whether Kamala Harris throws her name in either race.

“She’s got a phenomenal base [and] she’s shown that she can raise the money,” said Lee, who endorsed Harris early in her first presidential campaign in 2019. “Whatever she decides to do is going to be, I think, a continuation of her trying to make life better for everybody and make the world safer and a more peaceful place.”